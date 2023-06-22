Kia Seltos Interiors Spied – Panoramic Sunroof From Mid Variant, EV6 Like Key Fob

Kia Seltos facelift features list are comprehensive and some of them are going to be segment-first

New Kia Seltos facelift is due for a launch soon. The facelifted model is already launched in markets like South Korea and USA. For India, there will be slight changes from global models as we have seen in recent spy shots.

Currently, Kia Seltos is on sale in seven trim levels: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. Ahead of its debut on 4th July, sources have revealed new info regarding key features and which trim they’ll be on offer from. Let’s take a look.

Kia Seltos Facelift features in respective trims revealed

Kia Seltos panoramic sunroof will be on offer from mid-spec trims and onwards. As of now, Seltos gets a mechanical parking brake and not an electronic one. That will be changed as AT and DCT variants in Seltos GT Line AT and above will feature an electronic parking brake.

Yes, we said DCT. This means Kia is offering a 1.5L turbo petrol option (160 PS) on Seltos facelift as it does with Carens. As we guessed before, only the 1.5L turbo petrol engine will feature the new dual exhausts. With both iMT and DCT transmission options. Hence significantly enhancing the sporty appeal associated with this 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

A manual transmission with a turbo petrol engine is likely to be given a miss. Base trim levels will continue to get the 1.5L NA petrol engine (115 PS). Diesel variants will continue to be on offer as well, in the same spec as the current version along with manual as well as AT.

We managed to get our hands on Kia Seltos facelift’s new climate control panel. For the first time, Kia Seltos is featuring dual-zone climate control. Both driver and front passenger can fine-tune the required temperature as per their preference.

ADAS suite will have up to 16 features

From the spy shots, it is evident that Kia Seltos facelift will get an ADAS suite. This is a radar-based tech with a square module in the front bumper. The company will offer ADAS tech from GT Line trim onwards. Kia is offering up to 16 new ADAS features. These might include remote start parking assistance (both front and reverse) as well.

We say this because our sources mentioned the key fob is similar to that of EV6. The key fob on EV6 features remote start, remote start parking assist (forward) and remote start parking assist (backward) buttons on it. This would be segment-first and is convenient to park in tight spaces remotely (literally) even after alighting said vehicle.

On the outside, Kia Seltos facelift will now feature similar ice cube design fog lights. But instead of three LED cubes on the outgoing model, facelift will feature four LED cubes. When launched, Kia Seltos facelift is likely to create a lot of ruffles in compact SUV space.