Kia Sonet Records 4 Lakh Sales – 63% Bought Sunroof Variant, 63% Petrol, 37% Diesel

In a testament to its growing popularity and market appeal, Kia India’s sub-compact SUV, the Sonet, has raced past the remarkable milestone of 400,000 total sales. Achieving this feat in under 44 months since its launch in September 2020, the Sonet has emerged as a frontrunner in the fiercely competitive sub 4m SUV segment, setting new benchmarks with its blend of first-in-segment features, captivating design, and dynamic performance.

Kia Sonet Records 4 Lakh Sales

Of the 400,000 units sold, 317,754 were snapped up domestically, while an impressive 85,814 units found homes in international markets. Since its debut, the Sonet has been instrumental in Kia’s success story in India, contributing significantly to the company’s overall sales.

One of the defining factors of the Sonet’s success has been its ability to resonate with the preferences of modern consumers. A staggering 63% of customers have shown a preference for variants equipped with a Sunroof, highlighting the emphasis on premium features. Additionally, the Sonet offers a range of engine options, with the powerful 1.5L diesel engine being favoured by 37% of customers, while 63% opt for petrol variants.

Commenting on the Sonet’s achievement, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, stated, “The compact SUV segment presents a big opportunity, with many first-time buyers entering the segment directly. Sonet is our second-best innovation, and it has captured their imagination perfectly. It offers them a futuristic, tech-enabled, comfortable mobility solution designed very well and with low ownership costs.”

New Variants Launched

To further bolster its lineup, Kia recently introduced four new variants – HTE(O) and HTK(O) – in both diesel and petrol engine options. These variants come equipped with features like a sunroof, LED Connected Taillamps, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), and Rear Defogger, catering to a wider range of customer preferences.

Launched under the ‘Make in India, for the World’ initiative, the Sonet has garnered praise for its localization efforts and global standards of quality. With an average sale of over 9,000 units per month, the Sonet has emerged as a top choice for new-age customers seeking a blend of style, performance, and technology.

In its latest avatar, refreshed in January 2024, the Sonet received segment-best Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a refreshed design, and an array of 70 connected features. These updates have further strengthened its position in the highly competitive sub 4m SUV segment, allowing it to command a significant 14% share in Q1 CY2024.

The Sonet’s journey from inception to crossing the 400,000 sales mark underscores Kia’s commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and delivering exceptional value to discerning consumers. Prices of Kia Sonet starts from Rs 7.99 lakh ex-sh and go all the way to Rs 15.75 lakh, ex-sh.