Kia Sonet (23 Variants), Seltos (26 Variants) – New April 2024 Price List

Prices of Kia Sonet and Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 21k and Rs 65k, respectively

At the start of the new financial year, it is common for carmakers to announce price hikes. Kia has increased prices across the range for Sonet, Seltos and Carens. The only exception is EV6 that will continue to be available at the same pricing as earlier.

Kia Sonet New Prices – April 2024

For the benefit of customers with a limited budget, Kia has not introduced any price hike for the base-spec variant of Sonet. This applies to both petrol and diesel variants. As such, Sonet continues to be available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. For other petrol manual variants of Sonet, prices have been increased in the range of Rs 7k to Rs 11k.

Sonet gets two new petrol manual variants – HTE (O) priced at Rs 8.19 lakh and HTK (O) priced at Rs 9.25 lakh. The top-spec Sonet HTX Plus Turbo iMT variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 13.50 lakh. Sonet petrol automatic variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 5k to Rs 7k. These are available in the price range of Rs 12.36 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh.

Sonet diesel manual base-spec HTE variant continues to be available at the earlier price of Rs 9.80 lakh. Kia has introduced two new variants – HTE (O) priced at Rs 10 lakh and HTK (O) priced at Rs 10.85 lakh. Other diesel manual variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 6k to Rs 21k. Top-spec diesel manual HTX Plus iMT variant now starts at Rs 14.50 lakh. Sonet diesel automatic variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 5k to Rs 11k. These are available in the price range of Rs 13.10 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh.

Kia Seltos New Prices – April 2024

Seltos base-spec petrol manual HTE variant continues to be available at the earlier pricing of Rs 10.90 lakh. Prices of other petrol manual variants have been increased in the range of Rs 12k to Rs 56k. The petrol manual top-spec Seltos HTX Plus Turbo iMT variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 18.73 lakh.

In Seltos petrol automatic range, Kia has introduced a new base-spec HTK Plus IVT variant. It is priced at Rs 15.42 lakh. Prices of other petrol automatic variants of Seltos have been increased in the range of Rs 2k to Rs 55k. The top-spec petrol automatic X-Line Turbo DCT now costs Rs 20.35 lakh.

Seltos diesel manual base-spec HTE variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 12.35 lakh. It has become costlier by Rs 35,000. Highest price hike of Rs 65k is for the top-spec HTX Plus iMT variant. It is now available at Rs 18.95 lakh.

Seltos diesel automatic range gets a new base model – HTK Plus AT. It starts at Rs 16.92 lakh. Other diesel automatic variants of Seltos have become costlier by up to Rs 5k. The GTX Plus S AT and GTX Plus AT will continue to be available at the earlier pricing of Rs 19.40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively. The top-spec Seltos diesel automatic X-Line AT variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 20.35 lakh.