Kia Sonet Sunroof Variant Entry Price Now Rs 9.76 Lakh – New Launch

Kia India has added sunroof to the HTK+ variant – It gets a single pane electric sunroof like top variants

Kia India has just given its customer base yet another reason to celebrate with the introduction of an electric sunroof in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant. This move reflects Kia’s commitment to delivering not just stylish and practical vehicles but also a touch of luxury at an accessible price point. With the addition of this feature, Kia has redefined the entry-level offering in the sub-four-meter segment, making it an exciting prospect for Indian car buyers.

For The Love Of Sunroof – Rising Aspirations of Modern Consumers

The integration of an electric sunroof into the Sonet Smartstream 1.2 HTK+ couldn’t have come at a better time. Modern consumers are increasingly looking for more than just basic transportation in their cars. They seek a blend of style, comfort, and advanced features, and an electric sunroof fits perfectly into this desire for an enhanced driving experience.

The electric sunroof is no longer considered a luxury reserved for high-end cars; it has become a sought-after feature even in more affordable segments. The ability to let in natural light and fresh air, along with the sense of openness it provides, can transform a regular drive into a delightful experience. Kia has recognized this shift in consumer preferences and has responded by making the electric sunroof accessible to a broader audience.

Affordability Meets Luxury

One of the most remarkable aspects of this announcement is the attractive price point. The Kia Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ with an electric sunroof is available at just Rs 9.76 lakh. This pricing strategy underscores Kia’s commitment to delivering value to its customers. It positions the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ as an enticing option for individuals and families seeking an affordable yet premium compact SUV.

The Kia Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ is not just about the sunroof. It comes equipped with a Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol engine, generating 83 PS and 115 Nm of peak torque. The 20.32 cm (8.0-inch) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay, wireless phone projection, a premium audio setup with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, and a fully automatic air conditioner add to the overall driving comfort. Auto headlamps enhance safety, making the Sonet a well-rounded package in its segment. Kia is also working on updating the Sonet with a facelift. Test mules have already been spied.

A Testament to Kia’s Success

Kia’s foray into the Indian market with the Sonet has been nothing short of a success story. Launched in 2020, the Sonet has rapidly gained the trust and admiration of over 3.3 lakh customers in just three years. It has helped Kia establish itself as a formidable player in the sub-four-meter segment.

Kia’s customer-centric approach is further exemplified by the recent introduction of a 3-year free maintenance and 5-year warranty coverage, making ownership even more worry-free. Additionally, the zero down payment option makes owning a Kia Sonet easier than ever.