2023 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Launch

Since its launch, Sonet has been a strong contender in sub 4m SUV space. Now, Kia India is getting ready to update Sonet for the first time. Testing of the new Sonet has been ongoing for quite some time. Latest spy shots reveal new details.

Kia Sonet facelift spotted testing

Kia Sonet is one of the best-looking sub 4m SUVs in India. Looks and design are one of Sonet’s main strengths. As seen with the spy shots, Kia has gone great lengths to camouflage its test mules. Most camouflage is at the front and rear. This is where primary changes are likely to occur.

Sides get some camouflage too, but changes might be limited to just some body cladding additions. There are new wheels. Previous spy shots had red front brake callipers, similar to X Line. What is new though, are rear disc brakes. This way, Kia Sonet facelift becomes the third ICE sub 4m SUV to get rear disc brakes.

At the front, Kia India will give a new fascia with re-designed LED headlights and L-shaped LED DRL signature. Bumper will see a re-design as well. More aggression is highly probable. Kia camouflaged the bonnet too. So, we can see new lines or shapes with Sonet’s bonnet. Rear will get new connecting-style LED tail lights and new bumper.

Will there be changes on the inside?

Given that Kia Sonet already has one of the best interiors of a sub 4m SUV, changes are likely to be minimal. But there could be an overhaul too. As of now, Kia is the only sub 4m SUV offering with a 10.2” touchscreen, but Nexon facelift could get a similar size screen. XUV300 facelift is in the making too, packing segment-first features like panoramic sunroof.

Speaking about Sonet’s segment first features, it will get ADAS features. Not as many as that are offered with new Seltos which comes with more than 15 ADAS features. Instead Sonet facelift will get about 7-8 ADAS features. New Sonet will also get 360 degree camera for surround view assist during parking.

Sonet also comes with front seat ventilation, a single-pane sunroof, auto climate control, front parking sensors, etc. Powertrains will be the same as before. 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines. Transmission options will include manual, IMT as well as automatic and DCT. Launch is expected later this year or early next year.

