Kinetic E-Luna Launched At Rs. 70,000 – 110km Range

Production of chassis and major subassemblies of E-Luna will commence soon at Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

Originally equipped with a 50cc petrol motor supplied by Honda, Kinetic Luna was one of the most popular two-wheelers from 70s to 90s. At its peak, Luna used to register sales of 2,000 units per day. Its market share in moped segment was at 95%. However, as more fuel efficient and robust two-wheelers entered the scene, Luna slowly faded away.

Now, after a gap of around two decades, Chal Meri Luna will be back in business. This time around, it is launched in electric format, named E-Luna. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, graced his presence at the stage of Kinetic E-Luna launch. The introductory price quoted for Kinetic E-Luna is Rs. 70,000.

Luna electric features, range, price

E-Luna has stuck to a similar design philosophy as that of petrol-powered Luna of yesteryears. It is slender, lightweight and designed for utility. Basic principles governing market positioning such as affordability, reliability and performance are the same for E-Luna as the OG Luna. Company promises Rs. 2,500 monthly expense including Rs. 2,000 EMI and Rs. 300 for electricity cost per month when bought on 36 month financing plan.

Even with just 50cc engine, petrol-powered Luna could easily carry two adults. It was nimble-footed on the streets, had surprisingly good acceleration and could tackle inclines with ease. ICE-based Luna was also widely used as a mule, with capabilities to carry heavy loads. Similar capabilities and USPs are expected from E-Luna as well.

Priced at Rs. 70,000, Kinetic E-Luna is an attractive proposition for target demographic. E-Luna will be primarily targeted at B2B segment, which has been witnessing greater acceptance for electric vehicles including two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Notable features of E-Luna are 16-inch wheels and 170mm ground clearance.

There is a 2 kWh battery pack. Kinetic E-Luna claims a range of 110 kilometers on a single charge, which is impressive. Top speed is 50 kmph and it aligns with urban commuting requirements. With numbers like these, Kinetic E-Luna makes for an ideal city vehicle. The peak torque is 22 Nm and it ensures an eco-friendly ride.

Charging time is promised at 4-hour, which is not all bad. Especially considering the price. Batteries are both fixed and swap-ready, for B2B applications.

Luna electric production

E-Luna will soon be launched by KEL’s sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd. On its part, KEL has already developed the chassis and major subassemblies such as swing arm, side stand and main stand. Production capacity could be around 5,000 units per month. It will be ramped-up later, based on demand.

For manufacturing E-Luna, KEL has setup a brand-new assembly line at its Ahmednagar plant. It comprises 30 welding machines, which will be doing much of the work on the chassis and subassemblies. KEL has also upgraded its paint, press and fabrication shops, involving an investment of over Rs 3 crore. Manufacturing of parts for E-Luna is expected to contribute Rs 30 crore annually to KEL’s revenue over the next 2-3 years.