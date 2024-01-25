Kinetic Luna Electric Launch Price Rs 75,000 – Range 110 Kms, Full Specs

Kinetic Luna Electric will be opened for pre-booked on Kinetic Green website at Rs. 500 from 26th January 2024

First produced in 1972, the Kinetic Luna is now set to make a comeback in an electric avatar. Kinetic Green has announced this new electric Luna which will officially launch in India in February 2024. Ahead of that, specs and prices have been listed online. It is priced from Rs 75,000 ex-sh. Depending on available bank offers, you might be able to avail it for as low as Rs 66,000.

Kinetic Luna Electric – Key Features and Advancements

2024 Kinetic Luna Electric boasts several features that set it apart in the electric two-wheeler segment. The digital instrument panel provides essential information, including vehicle speed, battery status, vehicle health, and a trip meter.

The inclusion of a USB charging port caters to the modern rider’s connectivity needs, while the side-stand sensor adds an extra layer of safety. With a removable pillion seat, the Luna Electric offers versatility for riders who need extra storage space for luggage, enhancing its utility for daily commuting and short trips.

Performance and Efficiency

Powered by a 2 kWh battery pack, the Luna Electric claims an impressive range of 110 kilometers on a single charge. The top speed of 50 kmph aligns with urban commuting requirements, making it an ideal choice for city dwellers. The peak torque of 22 Nm ensures a smooth and efficient ride, while the 4-hour charging time caters to the practical needs of riders.

In the rapidly evolving electric two-wheeler market, the 2024 Kinetic Luna Electric faces competition primarily from no one as of now. The closest rival could be the petrol TVS XL moped, which is on sale in a price range of Rs 44,999 to Rs 59,695 (ex-showroom). TVS is working electric XL, which will be a more direct rival to the Luna Electric. The Luna Electric’s competitive pricing positions it as a compelling option in the market, offering an attractive balance of features, performance, and sustainability.

The launch of the 2024 Kinetic Luna Electric marks a significant milestone in Kinetic Green’s commitment to sustainable mobility. With its blend of modern features, impressive performance, and competitive pricing, the Luna Electric is poised to capture the attention of environmentally conscious commuters. As the world shifts towards cleaner and greener alternatives, the Luna Electric represents a compelling choice for those looking to embrace electric mobility without compromising on style, convenience, or efficiency.

Kinetic Green E-Luna Expected Demand

Speaking about the Kinetic Green E-Luna launch, Kinetic Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said “We have deployed about 1,500 vehicles for last-mile delivery in a pilot stage and we think we will get very good response from this segment as well. We are also going to sign an MoU for a very large quantity very soon.” The company expects demand for around 50,000-70,000 E-Lunas from the B2C segment and another 20,000-30,000 units from the last mile delivery segment.

Sales will be effected across the company’s 300 dealers across the country while plans are afoot to extend dealership count to 1,500 over the next 3 years. With the prospect of electric vehicles seeming particularly bright, the company also plans investment of Rs 100 crores over the coming 2 years. Kinetic Green has also commissioned a new production line for the E-Luna which will have a capacity to assemble 5 lakh units per annum.