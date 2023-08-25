2023 KTM Duke 125, Duke 200 Debuts – Loaded With New Features

When launched in India, we can expect KTM 125 and 250 Duke to ditch some of the premium hardware shared with 390 Duke in global model

KTM, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer renowned for its high-performance two-wheelers, has once again set the stage ablaze with its latest unveilings – the 2023 KTM Duke 125, Duke 250, and Duke 390. We have covered 390 Duke thoroughly in a previous post. In this post we will cover all the new elements KTM offers with its 125 Duke and 250 Duke. These two new additions to the Duke lineup have created quite a stir in the motorcycle world, boasting a slew of exciting features that promise an exhilarating riding experience. In this article, we’ll delve into what makes these bikes stand out in the crowd.

The New KTM Duke – Design Evolution

First and foremost, the 2023 KTM Duke 125 and Duke 250 have undergone a significant design overhaul, aligning them with KTM’s fresh global design language. With this facelift, KTM enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the 125 and 250 Dukes now share the same chassis, body panels, and several other components with their bigger sibling, the 390 Duke.

In terms of aesthetics, it’s hard to distinguish between the three Duke models. All three sport a new fuel tank, eye-catching LED headlights, a cutting-edge 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and more. Moreover, the 125 and 250 Dukes also share some high-quality hardware, including WP Apex compression and rebound adjustable USD telescopic front forks, preload adjustable rear mono-shock, a distinctive banana-shaped cast swingarm, and a robust 240mm rear disc and 320mm front disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. KTM has gone the extra mile to enhance the safety of these bikes. Both the 250 Duke and 125 Duke come equipped with cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS, providing riders with a higher level of control and confidence, especially when tackling challenging road conditions.

Tech-savvy Feature

In today’s tech-driven world, connectivity is key, even for motorcycles. KTM understands this well and has incorporated Bluetooth connectivity into the 250 Duke and 125 Duke. This feature allows riders to enjoy turn-by-turn navigation, receive important notification alerts, and even control their music, all through the bike’s interface. This addition mirrors the impressive tech suite found in the new KTM 390 Duke, which is a welcome inclusion for riders who crave both connectivity and performance.

When it comes to aesthetics, KTM offers a range of striking color options for riders to choose from. The 125 Duke is available in blue on black and blue on orange colorways, while the 250 Duke offers blue on orange and orange on white variants. These dynamic color combinations add a touch of personality to these already visually appealing bikes.

Distinctive Engines

Now, let’s talk power. The 2023 KTM 125 Duke is propelled by a 124.9cc engine that delivers 14.7 bhp and 11.5 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 250 Duke packs a more potent punch with its 249cc engine, generating a remarkable 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. Both bikes come equipped with a liquid-cooling system and a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring that riders get a smooth and controlled power delivery.

Indian Launch

While these global models undoubtedly impress, it’s worth noting that the Indian-spec versions might have some differences in their feature sets. To maintain competitive pricing, the India-spec Duke 250 and Duke 125 could potentially miss out on features like non-adjustable USD front forks and an LCD instrument cluster.

With their fresh design, tech-savvy features, and robust engines, these bikes are poised to capture the hearts of riders who seek the perfect blend of style and performance. As we eagerly anticipate their arrival on Indian shores, one thing is for sure – KTM’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of motorcycle innovation remains as strong as ever.