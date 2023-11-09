KTM 990 Duke Unveiled With 123hp Weighing 179kg – India Bound?

At 2023 EICMA Show, Team Orange globally unveiled 2024 KTM 990 Duke, based on an all-new frame and a 947cc parallel twin derived from 890 Duke

The popular Duke lineup from Austrian bikemaker, KTM, has seen a new entrant in the form of 990 Duke. Recently showcased at 2023 EICMA Show, KTM 990 Duke is the epitome of the brand’s motorsport-oriented ethos in street naked motorcycle format. As seen with test mules already, this platform will spawn a fully-fired RC 990 as well.

KTM 990 Duke Unveiled With 123hp Weighing 179kg

In India, KTM currently only sells its single-cylinder lineup manufactured in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. This lineup includes Duke range, RC range and Adventure range. We wish KTM introduced more of its multi-cylinder lineup in India. But is the recently unveiled 990 Duke on the cards? Only time will tell.

For starters, the new 947cc parallel-twin engine on 2024 KTM 990 Duke is a variation of 890 Duke R’s 889cc unit. The extra displacement doesn’t translate to a significant gain in power and torque, though. The 58cc increase in displacement yields 2 bhp and 4 Nm more, ekeing out 123 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque.

Even though the gain is not very significant on paper, there may be meaningful gains in real life, especially with in-gear acceleration. While the engine is based on its predecessor’s, the frame is all-new. This new steel trellis frame is suspended by WP’s premium components including a fully adjustable USD telescopic front fork setup and a rear monoshock.

17-inch alloy wheels finished in bright Orange get Bridgestone S22 rubber with 120/70-ZR17 front and 180/55-ZR17 rear tyre sizes. Braking hardware includes 4-pot callipers at the front and a single-piston calliper for the rear, grabbing into 300mm dual discs at the front and 240mm single disc for rear.

Specs and features

With all these components combined, KTM quotes a complete weight of 179 kg. In KTM’s words, ‘complete weight’ is likely to be kerb weight and not dry weight. Where electronic rider aids are concerned, KTM 990 Duke gets a bi-directional quick shifter, cornering ABS, cruise control, wheelie control, traction control, five riding modes and more.

KTM’s Track mode and Performance modes allow riders to access features like lap timer, switchable ABS and TCS, and provide access to bike’s lean angle data for track excursions. These features, however, are free only for the first 1,500 km and then are offered via subscription plans.

All the rider aids and electronics can be accessed from the 5-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity, facilitated by KTM Connect mobile app. In terms of design, it looks like a bigger Duke 390, which is exactly what it is. There are distinct headlights along with muscular tank shrouds to prevent an identity crisis within Duke lineup.

That said, twin vertically stacked headlight setup, boomerang shape LED DRLs flanking headlight, and the overall aesthetics might not be to everyone’s taste.