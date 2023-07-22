KTM Sales, Exports June 2023 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India has posted YoY and MoM growth in June 2023 with the Duke 200 and RC 200 being its best-seller

KTM India has seen good demand in June 2023. Domestic sales improved both on YoY and MoM basis while exports dipped YoY but increased MoM thus taking total sales higher on both counts. KTM currently has the Duke 125, RC 125, Duke 200, RC 200, Duke 250, ADV 250, Duke 390, RC 390 and ADV 390 in its product portfolio. Each of these models contributed in a big way to total sales in June 2023.

In domestic markets, sales in June 2023 stood at 5,765 units, up 323.90 percent over 1,360 units sold in June 2022. This related to a 4,405 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved by 12.66 percent from 5,117 units sold in May 2023.

KTM Domestic Sales June 2023

It was the KTM 200 (Duke and RC) that topped the list with 2,723 units sold last month, up 255.02 percent over 767 units sold in June 2022 to command a 47.23 percent share on this list. MoM sales were higher by 17.17 percent from 2,324 units sold in May 2023. At No. 2 was the KTM 390 range with 1,405 units sold last month, up 276 percent from 374 units sold in June 2022. Sales in May had stood at 1,117 units relating to a 25.78 percent MoM growth.

KTM 250 has posted YoY growth of 524.31 percent to 1,361 units, up from 218 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales dipped 1.66 percent from 1,384 units sold in May 2023. Of the KTM 125 range, sales improved significantly by 27500 percent YoY to 276 units from just 1 unit sold in June 2022 while MoM sales dipped 5.48 percent over 292 units sold in May 2023.

KTM Exports June 2023

Even as KTM exports dipped 7.63 percent YoY, there was a 38.45 percent MoM growth. Exports stood at 5,444 units in June 2023, down from 5,894 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 450 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales performance improved from 3,932 units exported in May 2023.

In export markets it was the KTM 390 that saw maximum demand. Sales stood at 2,623 units in the past month, up 11.43 percent from 2,354 units shipped in June 2022. MoM sales also grew by 138.67 percent from 1,099 units exported in May 2023. KTM 390 currently commands a 48.18 percent share in the company’s export lineup.

KTM 200 exports also grew by 17.84 percent to 1,968 units in June 2023, up from 1,670 units shipped in June 2023. There was however, a MoM decline in exports by 10.14 percent from 2,190 units exported in May 2023. There were also 480 units of KTM 125 and 373 units of KTM 250 exported last month with the KTM 250 posting a 73.17 percent YoY decline. MoM exports grew for the KTM 125 by 168.16 percent but dipped in the case of KTM 250 by 19.61 percent.

Total KTM Sales June 2023

Taking into account total sales (domestic + exports), KTM has seen YoY and MoM growth to 11,209 units in June 2023. This was a 54.52 percent YoY growth from 7,254 units sold in June 2023 while MoM sales improved by 23.87 percent over 9,049 units sold in May 2023.

Every model in the company lineup has seen growth in total sales on YoY basis with the 200 seeing a 92.49 percent growth from 2,437 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 3.92 percent from 4,514 units sold in May 2023. KTM 390 sales were at 4,028 units up 47.65 percent YoY and 81.77 percent MoM while sales of KTM 250 grew 7.84 percent YoY to 1,734 units but fell 6.17 percent MoM. Sales growth on YoY and MoM basis improved by 57.17 percent and 60.51 percent respectively for the KTM 125 of which the company sold 756 units in June 2023.