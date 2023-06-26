KTM Sales, Exports May 2023 â€“ Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India has posted a YoY and MoM growth in domestic sales while exports fell on both counts

KTM India, which has a current lineup of the Duke 125, RC 125, Duke 200, RC 200, Duke 250, ADV 250, Duke 390, RC 390 and ADV 390, have been seeing outstanding sales in domestic markets while exports have been dull. This has resulted in an overall de-growth for the company both in terms of YoY and MoM sales.

Earlier this month, the company launched the 2023 KTM 200 Duke while there is also the new KTM Duke 390 to look forward to which is expected to launch by the upcoming festive season.

KTM Domestic Sales May 2023

Total domestic sales stood at 5,117 units in May 2023. This was a YoY growth of 68.99 percent from 3,028 units sold in May 2022 relating to a 2,089 unit volume growth. MoM sales improved marginally by 0.77 percent from 5,078 units sold in April 2023.

It was KTM 200 (Duke and RC) that led the sales charts last month with 2,324 units sold, up 27.41 percent over 1,824 units sold in May 2022 to currently command a 45.42 percent share. MoM sales however, decreased by 13.06 percent from 2,673 units sold in April 2023 when share had stood at 52.64 percent.

KTM 250 range also posted a YoY growth of 115.58 percent to 1,384 units in May 2023 from 642 units sold in May 2022 but MoM sales dipped by 1.42 percent or by 20 units from 1,404 units sold in April 2023.

Increased demand was also seen for the KTM 390 range with 1,117 units sold last month, 100 percent over 558 units sold in May 2023 while it was a 33.29 percent MoM growth over 838 units sold in April 2023. Sales of KTM 125 increased by 7200 percent from just 4 units sold in May 2022 to 292 units in the past month while it was also a 79.14 percent MoM growth from 163 units sold in April 2023.

KTM Exports May 2023

KTM exports in May 2023 fell significantly. It was a 38.45 percent YoY de-growth to 3,932 units shipped in May 2023 from 6,388 units exported in May 2022 relating to a 2,456 unit volume. MoM exports also fell by 40.88 percent from 6,651 units shipped in April 2023 with a 2,719 unit dip in volumes. Every model in the company lineup, except for the KTM 200 has seen lower exports.

In export markets, it was the KTM 390 that amassed most sales at 1,099 units in May 2023, despite a YoY and MoM decline. Exports dipped 54.19 percent YoY and 71.17 percent MoM, taking share percentage down to 27.95 percent from 57.31 percent held in April 2023.

Of the KTM200 range, sales increased 12.94 percent YoY and 4.29 percent MoM to 2,190 units. There had been 1,939 units exported in May 2022 and 2,100 units shipped in April 2023. Share improved from 31.57 percent to 55.70 percent MoM. KTM India exports of its 250 (464 units) and 125 (179 units) range slipped by 39.43 percent and 86.06 percent YoY and by 13.91 percent and 10.50 percent MoM respectively.

KTM Total Sales May 2023

Lower exports brought down total sales figures for KTM India in May 2023. Total sales dipped 3.90 percent YoY to 9,049 units in the past month from 9,416 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also fell by 22.85 percent from 11,729 units sold in April 2023.

KTM200 sales stood at 4,514 units, up 19.96 percent from 3,763 units sold in May 2022 but dipped 5.43 percent from 4,773 units sold in April 2023. KTM 390 however posted both a 25.06 percent YoY and 52.34 percent MoM decline in total sales to 2,216 units.

Of the 250 range, total sales improved by 31.25 percent to 1,848 units YoY but fell 4.89 percent MoM while KTM 125 saw a 63.43 percent dip in sales to 471 units from 1,288 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales performance improved by 29.75 percent over 363 units sold in April 2023.