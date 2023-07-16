Made by Bajaj, Yulu DeX GR EVs marks entry into Bengaluru

It was the first batch of 3rd gen Yulu Dex GR that were handed over to delivery executives in Bengaluru

It was early this year that Yulu, a shared electric mobility startup based in Mumbai announced the launch of two electric two wheelers Miracle GR and DeX GR along with Bajaj Auto. Both these models are manufactured by Chetak Technologies Limited (CTL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited catering to its EV segment.

The two bikes are ideally suited for daily commute and last mile deliveries and come in on a new platform specially designed and developed for electric two wheelers. Ideally suited for intra-city riding and capable of taking on India’s road conditions and climatic upheavals, the two electric scooters further the company’s plan to reduce carbon footprint. Yulu has helped save over 15,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

EVs are the preferred choice for last mile delivery and a recent survey indicated that over 50 percent of surveyed participants reported more than 30 percent saving on fuel expenses each month. Apart from saving, the users also mentioned benefits in terms of lower rent expenses, quieter ride and charging incentives and discounts.

Third generation Yulu DeX GR EVs in Bengaluru

Now the third generation Yulu DeX GR EVs have been handed over to delivery executives in Bengaluru. The handing over ceremony was witnessed by honourable Chief Guest M.N. Anucheth, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, in Bengaluru City. The electric bikes will help to enhance delivery rider’s income thanks to reduced expense on fuel while at the same time it will offer a better riding experience. It does not require a driving license to ride.

The third generation Yulu DeX GR EV comes in with improved features. It also sports better batteries offering higher ride uptime and longer range while the bikes are designed to take on added load capacities. The bikes will have access to a large charging infrastructure of Yuma Energy that operates one of the country’s largest network of battery swapping stations for electric two wheelers.

Since launch, Yulu has doubled its fleet and is set to have around 1 lakh vehicles on the road by the end of this year targeting more than 10x growth in revenues. Currently, Yulu EVs are on offer in Pune, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi with expansion planned to more cities in the months ahead.

Yulu DeX GR EVs – Features, Range

Yulu Miracle GR and Dex GR, manufactured by Chetak Technologies Limited are both limited to a top speed of 25km/h. Ideally suited both for personal use as well as last-mile delivery solutions, the two electric bikes are positioned on the same platform and also share a number of mechanical components.

They sport LED headlamps, central stand and floorboard with foot pegs. It gets a single seat and a large rear carriage that can hold upto 15 kgs weight. Both the scooters get telescopic fork in the front and twin shock absorber suspension at the rear with drum brake set up at the front and rear. Both bikes command a top speed of 25 km/h and come in with swappable batteries. The batteries are powered by Yuma Energy that currently has around 100 stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru and plans to expand to 500 stations by 2024.