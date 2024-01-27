Mahindra Armado Defence Vehicle Makes Republic Day Debut

Anand Mahindra Shares Excitement as Mahindra Armado Takes Center Stage on India’s 75th Republic Day

India marked its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, with a grand parade along Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The procession, a significant aspect of Republic Day celebrations, featured the participation of Mahindra’s indigenous Armado ALSV (Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle), drawing praise from Anand Mahindra, who expressed his joy on social media.

Mahindra Armado Makes a Statement on the 75th Republic Day

The Kartavya Path parade showcased the diverse culture of India through state tableaus, highlighting the country’s rich heritage. India’s defence sector has recently witnessed a surge in indigenously designed technologies, aligning with the ‘Make In India’ initiative. Among the armoured vehicles on display was Mahindra’s latest creation, the Armado, developed by Mahindra Defence Systems.

The Armado, conceived under a significant contract with the Indian Military, was first delivered at a flag-off ceremony on June 16, 2023. Displayed in both LSV (Light Specialist Vehicle) and VMIMS (Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System) configurations, the Armado symbolizes a step forward in India’s defence capabilities.

Commendations from Mahindra Leadership

Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, expressed his pride on social media, stating, “Impossible to find words to express my pride today on seeing our very own ARMADO in the #RepublicDay Parade.” He highlighted the participation of both the ALSV and the ARMADO VMIMS, led by Major TOOFAN Singh Chauhan.

Vinod Sahay, Chief Purchase Officer at M&M and Chairman of FICCI Committee of Defense & Homeland Security, along with President of Mahindra Aerospace & Defense, also took to social media, describing the Mahindra Armado as “Bharat’s first Advanced Light Specialist Vehicle” and a proud moment for the country’s journey towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Capabilities of Mahindra Armado

Where capabilities are concerned, Mahindra Armado gets B7 ballistic and Stanag Level II protection. In simpler words, Armado offers immunity from armour-piercing rounds from high powered sniper rifles all the way to 115mm artillery shots along with grenade and mine blast threats.

This armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2L turbo diesel engine with 215 bhp peak power and 500 Nm peak torque. It can house 8 personnel and reach 120 km/h top speed and boasts 1 ton payload capacity. There is a central tyre inflation system too and the BFGoodrich A/T tyres can travel up to 50 km with a puncture or without air.