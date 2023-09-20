Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance Launched – 2.2L Diesel Engine

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance packs rugged mechanicals in the form of ladder-frame chassis, RWD and high ground clearance

Bolero line has been one of the most popular in Indian SUV scene. With Bolero Neo+ Ambulane, Mahindra is showcasing the versatility of its newest Bolero Neo platform with an extended wheelbase. Mahindra Bolero Neo+ packs a larger 2.2L diesel engine than the 1.5L diesel engine on standard wheelbase Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance Launched

The company has homologated Bolero Neo+ SUV in India along with its Ambulance version. Mahindra is launching the Ambulance version before its PV counterparts. This is the first high performance compact ambulance from Mahindra.

Bolero Neo+ Ambulance costs Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 12.31 lakh for Government e-Marketplace (GeM). As of this point, Mahindra had Supro Ambulance in its portfolio. The 4,400 mm length of Bolero Neo+ Ambulance makes it a compelling size for big cities, smaller towns and upcountry locations.

The powerful 2.2L mHawk diesel engine is of prime importance with Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance. This engine develops 120 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, this high performance is optimum for rapid response and high-speed transportation.

When compared with Winger Ambulance from Tata Motors, Gurkha and Traveller Ambulance from Force Motors, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance and Mahindra’s own Supro Ambulance, Bolero Neo+ Ambulance strikes the right balance between size and performance. Mahindra promises OEM level quality with this new product too.

Best suited for high speed rapid response

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance fully complies with AIS 125 (Part 1) norms governing Typ-B ambulances in the country. There are quite a few standard equipment on offer too. For starters, Bolero Neo+ Ambulance brings single-person operable stretcher mechanism, oxygen cylinder provision, a PA system (Public Address), a built-in washbasin assembly, an air-conditioned cabin and seating for 5 (4+2).

The compact size (when compared to Winger and Traveller-based Ambulances) ensures easy navigation in city traffic and better fuel efficiency, leading to lower operating costs. The rugged underpinnings in the form of a ladder-frame chassis, high ground clearance and RWD drivetrain layout ensure rough-road ability making it Indian semi-urban and rural environments as well.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the launch of the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, we reinforce our commitment to nation-building. The Bolero brand has long served sectors meant to improve and secure communities and the public at large. Ranging from the Police, Army and Paramilitary forces, to government departments engaged in firefighting, forestry, irrigation and public works, all have relied on Bolero-badged SUVs for its robustness and performance in diverse operational environments.

The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, with its versatile performance, continues this legacy by expanding accessibility to healthcare services, especially for, but not limited to, those in the remote areas of smaller towns and upcountry locations.