When Innocence Meets Industry – Kid who wanted Thar for Rs 700, visits Mahindra Plant

Cheeku, a 7 year old boy from Noida expressed his wish to buy a Mahindra Thar for Rs 700

Anand Mahindra, besides heading the Mahindra and Mahindra conglomerate, has a notable presence on X (formerly Twitter). His tweets over the internet have won him rich accolades in the past and he is often praised for his timely, epic and sometimes very witty replies. While he recently gave a sarcastic reply to a social media user who requested Rs 1 lakh for Mahindra shares, he was also asked by another X user ‘Please give me Rs 15 lakh. I want to buy a Mahindra Thar.

CHEEKU goes to CHAKAN

However, there was a small lad, all of 7 years old from Noida who came up with an even stranger request. A video went viral wherein Cheeku can be seen asking his father for Rs 700 to buy a Mahindra Thar. This caught the attention of Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra shared the video accompanied by a caption, “My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying ‘I love Cheeku!’ So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we’d be bankrupt pretty soon.”

The kid believed that the Thar and XUV700 are the same can be bought for Rs 700. While his father made an effort to explain to Cheeku about the SUVs and the difference between the Thar and XUV700, he was unconvinced.

Anand Mahindra invited the young boy to Chakan Plant to view the several processes involved in the making of the XUV700. On Thursday, Anand Mahindra shared a video and also commented on X showing Cheeku being taken around the company’s manufacturing unit at Chakan, near Pune. This was an exciting prospect for the 7 year old who is now referred to as Mahindra’s best brand ambassador.

Cheeku’s Tour Around Mahindra Plant

Personnel at the Mahindra Chakan plant were eager to show Cheeku around the factory. Arriving at the Chakan plant in a red Thar with his parents, Cheeku is seen walking in the plant. He was explained the various processes of manufacture while he was given a toy Thar as a momento.

Cheeku Yadav has now become a sensation on Instagram. He has his own account which is managed by his father and has earned over 52,000 followers to date. The clip itself has over 7 lakh views on the social media platform.