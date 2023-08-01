Mahindra July 2023 Sales Growth – Registers Highest Ever SUV Sales

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero and XUV700 lead the sales list contributing to a total of 36,205 SUVs in India in July 2023

Mahindra passenger vehicle sales in July 2023 increased by 29.98 percent YoY to 36,205 units, up from 27,854 units sold in July 2022. This was a volume growth of 8,351 units. MoM sales also improved by 11.10 percent from 32,588 units sold in June 2023.

Mahindra PV Sales July 2023

Mahindra has announced total sales (domestic + exports) of 66,125 units in July 2023. In the passenger vehicle segment, SUV sales in the past month stood at 36,205 units, up 30 percent YoY from 27,854 units sold in July 2022.

YTD sales were at 1,36,367 units, up 32 percent as against 1,03,274 units sold in the same period last year. Of the company’s cars and vans, sales were down to 0 units in the past month from 199 units sold in July 2022 while in F24 sales stood at 10 units, down 99 percent over 1,089 units sold in YTD FY2023. This took total passenger vehicle sales to 36,205 units in July 2023 up 29 percent from 28,053 units sold in July 2022 while YTD sales improved by 31 percent to 1,36,377 units.

Mahindra CV and 3W Sales July 2023

In the commercial vehicle and 3 wheeler segment, LCV sales in the 3.5T+MHCV segment had 995 units sold in the past month, up 23 percent from 808 units sold in July 2022. YTD sales improved by 56 percent to 4,315 units while 3 wheeler sales, that also included electric three wheelers saw a 49 percent YoY growth to 6,481 units up from 4,351 units sold in July 2022.

Taking exports into account, Mahindra shipped 2,540 units in the past month, down 9 percent YoY from 2,798 units shipped in July 2022. It was also a YTD de-growth of 8 percent to 9,474 units exported in the FY 2024 period from 10,306 units exported in the same period of the previous year. Positive sentiments across the rural sector saw increased demand for tractors. Mahindra sold 24,168 units of tractors in July 2023 as against 21,684 units sold in July 2022.

Highlights

The Scorpio/N, Bolero and XUV700 lead in terms of PV sales. Scorpio saw its highest ever sales in a month since the time of launch. XUV700 sales touched the 1 lakh unit mark in 20 months while the Mahindra Scorpio/N also received a fair share of attention in July 2023. The automaker now gears up to launch the Thar EV where the electric concept will be showcased at a public event to be held on August 15th in South Africa.