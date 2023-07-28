2023 Mahindra SUV Test Mules Spied Together – XUV700, Scorpio N, XUV300

Before its born-electric range takes centre stage, the auto manufacturer is working on its 2023 Mahindra Test Mules

Test mules are usually spotted alone or in pairs. But in the latest fleet of 2023 Mahindra Test Mules, one can see at least 7 vehicles from Mahindra SUVs in the same frame. It’s not certain if this was by design or just a coincidence.

This massive line-up of 2023 Mahindra Test Mules essentially demonstrates the pace at which things are progressing at Mahindra. There’s huge demand for Mahindra SUVs, with waiting period of more than a year for bestsellers like XUV700 and Scorpio N.

XUV700 New Avatar: Behold the 6-Seater Marvel

Mahindra is currently working on a 6-seater version of XUV700. In its current format, the SUV is offered in 5-seat and 7-seat variants, These have 2-rows and 3-rows, respectively. It is likely that need for a 6-seater XUV700 could have been felt based on market feedback. Moreover, rivals like MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari already offer 6-seater variants.

It is likely that 6-seater XUV700 could be launched during the upcoming festive season. Apart from the new seat configuration, there is unlikely to be any major changes to Mahindra XUV700 6-seater variant. Test mules have revealed that exteriors are largely the same as the current model. On the inside, 6-seater XUV700 could get some minor changes in line with the new seating arrangement.

Mahindra is also working on the electric version of XUV700, which will go on sale as XUV.e8. It will primarily rival upcoming Harrier EV and Safari EV. As per plans, XUV.e8 is scheduled to debut in December 2024. As testing has already commenced, Mahindra should be able to meet its launch timeline. All of Mahindra’s born-electric SUVs including XUV.e8 are based on the new INGLO platform. These SUVs will have battery packs in the range of 60 kWh to 80 kWh.

Upgrades of XUV300 Facelift – More Than Just Skin Deep?

One of the popular sub-4m SUVs, Mahindra XUV300 will get its facelift version in 2024. Test mules have been spotted quite frequently in recent months. XUV300 facelift will be getting cosmetic touch-ups, new features and some performance boost as well. On the outside, XUV300 facelift can be seen with changes to the headlights, grille and bumper. Tail lights and rear bumper have also been refreshed. Overall, XUV300 facelift has a more dominating street presence.

Inside, some of the key updates could include a larger touchscreen and advanced connectivity features. Upholstery is expected to be refreshed. There could be new safety features including ADAS. Although XUV300 facelift will have the same powertrain options, it could get some performance boost. XUV300 rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza.

What’s the Plan for Scorpio N?

Among the line-up of test mules, one can see Scorpio N as well. It is not certain what Mahindra is planning for Scorpio N. There doesn’t appear to be any changes on the outside. More clarity will emerge when one gets to see a clear view of the interiors.