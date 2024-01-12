Mahindra Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Scorpio, Thar, XUV700, Bolero

The strongest lineup of SUVs and crossovers in its portfolio as compared to any other automaker in India, saw Mahindra post a 24% YoY growth in December 2023

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in December 2023 after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors. It has posted a 24 percent YoY growth in sales to 35,171 units in the past month, up from 28,333 units sold in December 2022. However, on a MoM basis, sales fell by 12 percent as there had been 39,981 units sold in the month of November 2023.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Scorpio Leads

Mahindra Scorpio / N was the best-selling range in the company portfolio last month. Sales stood at 11,355 units, showing off a 62 percent YoY growth. This was as compared to 7,003 units sold in December 2022. Conversely, MoM sales dipped by 7 percent over 12,185 units sold in November 2023.

Bolero sales also grew by 9 percent YoY to 7,995 units in December 2023 from 7,311 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales dipped 14 percent over 9,333 units sold in November 2022. Sales also increased for the Mahindra XUV700 by 5 percent on a YoY basis to 5,881 units, up from 5,623 units sold in December 2022. The XUV700 however saw a decline of 19 percent in MoM sales down from 7,221 units sold in November 2023.

Mahindra Thar has posted a 72 percent YoY growth in December 2023 to 5,793 units, up from 3,374 units sold in December 2022. It was however, a MoM decline of just 17 units from 5,810 units sold in November 2023. Lower down on the sales list was the Mahindra XUV300, sales of which saw a YoY and MoM decline as sales dipped 27percent and 24 percent respectively to 3,550 units. There were 4,850 units and 4,673 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively.

Mahindra XUV400 has seen sales of 535 units in the past month though it suffered a de-growth of 25 percent from 710 units sold in November 2023. Marazzo sales on the other hand posted a 64 percent YoY de-growth to 62 units last month from 171 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales improved by 27 percent over 49 units sold in November 2023. The Marazzo was the only model in the company portfolio to see a MoM growth.

Mahindra yearly sales 2023 vs 2022

Mahindra’s sales in the passenger car segment saw a substantial growth of 30.08%, reaching a total of 4,33,001 units in 2023. This is a remarkable increase of 1,00,129 units from the previous year. Breaking down the sales performance by quarter, Mahindra began the year 2023 on a high note with January witnessing a staggering 66.36% increase compared to the same month in 2022. This momentum continued into February and March, resulting in a robust growth of 32.65% in the first quarter, reaching a total of 99,237 units.

The second quarter sustained the positive trend, with sales figures crossing the 100,000-unit mark and ending at an impressive 1,00,162 units. This translated into a quarter-on-quarter growth of 32.74%, contributing to a cumulative total of 1,99,399 units for the first half of the year.

Mahindra’s sales performance remained buoyant in the third quarter, recording a total of 1,14,742 units, marking a 25.02% increase from the same period in the previous year. The upward trajectory persisted in the fourth quarter, with Mahindra closing the year on a high note, achieving a significant 30.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022.