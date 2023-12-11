Mahindra Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio N, XUV400 EV

Mahindra is now the 4th largest car maker in India – Behind Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors

Mahindra’s November 2023 sales report has showcased a staggering 32.24% year-on-year growth, significantly elevating the brand’s market presence. The month witnessed a total of 39,981 units sold across various models, marking a substantial increase from 30,233 units sold in November 2022.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Nov 2023

The highlight of this surge remains the iconic Scorpio and the Scorpio N, which spearheaded the sales figures with an astounding 88.77% growth compared to the same period last year. November 2023 saw 12,185 units of Scorpio roll off the lots, a substantial leap from the 6,455 units sold in November 2022. This surge firmly established Scorpio’s dominance, commanding a sizable 30.48% share of Mahindra’s overall sales for the month.

Bolero, a staple in Mahindra’s lineup, also contributed significantly to the impressive sales figures. With 9,333 units sold in November 2023, it showcased a commendable 16.90% growth from the 7,984 units sold in the corresponding period in 2022. Bolero’s consistent performance cemented its position as a popular choice among consumers, claiming a 23.34% share of the November 2023 sales.

Moreover, the XUV700 and Thar SUVs demonstrated substantial growth, further bolstering Mahindra’s sales portfolio. The XUV700 recorded a 26.66% increase, selling 7,221 units compared to 5,701 units in November 2022. The rugged Thar witnessed an impressive 45.72% surge, with 5,810 units sold against 3,987 units in the same period last year. These models collectively contributed 32.59% to Mahindra’s overall sales for November 2023.

However, the XUV300 experienced a dip in sales, witnessing a decline of 20.84% year-on-year. November 2023 saw 4,673 units sold, a decrease from 5,903 units sold in November 2022. Despite this decline, the XUV300 retained a notable 11.69% share in the overall sales. Mahindra is getting ready to launch an updated avatar of the XUV300 early next year.

Mahindra XUV400 EV registered sales of 710 units in November 2023. Marazzo witnessed a decline of 75.62%, selling only 49 units compared to 201 units in November 2022. The model maintained a minimal 0.12% share in the sales for the month.

Month on Month performance

Scorpio range experienced a 10.26% decrease in sales from October 2023. November 2023 saw 12,185 units of the Scorpio sold, down from 13,578 units in the previous month. Despite this dip, the Scorpio commanded a robust 31.07% share of Mahindra’s total sales for November.

Similarly, Bolero and XUV700 faced a slight downturn in sales, with decreases of 3.25% and 22.33% respectively, compared to October 2023. Bolero, selling 9,333 units in November, maintained a substantial 22.07% share, while the XUV700 recorded 7,221 units sold, contributing 21.27% to Mahindra’s overall sales.

On a positive note, Thar witnessed a modest growth of 3.88%, selling 5,810 units in November against 5,593 units in October 2023. This performance solidified its position, claiming a 12.80% share in the month’s sales. XUV300 faced a minor setback, experiencing a 3.95% decrease in sales from October 2023. November 2023 saw 4,673 units sold, retaining an 11.13% share in the overall sales.

XUV400 showcased an 11.11% increase in sales compared to October 2023, selling 710 units and securing a 1.46% share of the total sales. However, the Marazzo witnessed a significant decline of 44.94%, selling a mere 49 units in November, compared to 89 units in October 2023. The model maintained a minimal 0.20% share in the overall sales for the month.

Overall, Mahindra’s sales performance in November 2023 underscores the brand’s resilience and consumer appeal, showcasing a robust growth trajectory across several models. With the Scorpio leading the charge and other models contributing significantly, the brand remains a formidable player in the Indian automotive landscape.