Mahindra Sales Dec 2023 – YoY Growth at 23.66%, MoM sales dip 12%

Mahindra sales rose 6% in December 2023 to a total of 60,188 units – In the PVs, it was the XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, Thar in top demand

Mahindra has released its sales figures for December 2023 wherein an overall of 60,188 units were sold last month. This related to a percent growth which also included exports.

Mahindra PV Sales December 2023

Taking into account passenger vehicle sales, the company recorded 35,171 unit sales last month which was a 23.66 percent YoY growth as against 28,445 units sold in December 2022. This related to a 6,729 unit volume growth. YTD sales of utility vehicles also posted a 29 percent growth to 3,33,764 units during the April-Dec 2023 period as against 2,57,849 units sold in the same period last year. MoM sales however dipped 12 percent from 28,445 units sold in November 2023.

Mahindra has not seen similar demand where its cars and vans are concerned with only 3 units sold last month with a 97 percent YoY de-growth. This was against 112 units sold in December 2022. PV total sales on a YTD basis grew by 28 percent to 3,33,777 units in the April-Dec 2023 period from 2,59,858 units sold in the same period last year.

Mahindra CV Sales December 2023

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company has seen growth only where its LCVs in the 3.5T and MHCV are concerned while LCVs in the sub 2T and 2T-3.5T segments recorded a YoY de-growth. LCV in the sub 2T segment dipped by 6 percent YoY to 2,849 units in December 2023 from 3,031 units sold in December 2022. YTD sales remained flat at 31,896 units from 31,844 units sold in the same period last year.

Sales of LCVs in the 2T-3.5T category fell by 22 percent in December 2023 to 12,668 units from 16,170 units sold in December 2022 while YTD sales again finished flat at 1,45,107 units in the April-Dec 2023 period from 1,45,351 units sold in the same period last year.

LCV 3.5T + MHCV have been in higher demand with a 170 percent YoY growth to 2,371 units in December 2023 from 879 units sold in December 2022. It was also outstanding YTD growth by 184 percent to 18,571 units from 6,532 units sold in the April-Dec 2022 period. Three wheeler sales also posted YoY to 5,307 units in Dec 2023 from 5,052 units sold in Dec 2022 while YTD sales growth was at 48 percent to 60,503 units.

Exports on the other hand dipped both YoY and YTD. On a YoY basis, it fell by 412 percent to 1,819 units in December 2023 from 3,100 units sold in December 2022 while YTD sales fell by 20 percent to 19,805 units during the April-December 2023 period from 24,733 units sold in the April-December 2022 period.

Upcoming Launches In 2024

Mahindra has a large number of new launches poised for launch in 2024. These include the XUV400 EV, XUV300 Facelift, XUV700 EV, XUV300 EV, Thar 5 Door and XUV.e8.