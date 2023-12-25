New Mahindra SUV Launches Planned For 2024

Mahindra XUV400 EV, XUV300 Facelift, XUV700 EV, XUV300 EV, Thar 5 Door and XUV.e8 are among the SUVs set to be launched next year

Several automakers in India have plans to launch new cars in 2024. Mahindra, the largest SUV maker in India, could have an interesting lineup of 6 new SUVs all of which are slated for launch in 2024. Some are facelifts while there are also some that are being launched in the electric segment. We give details of each of these upcoming models, their estimated launch period and prices as per what is known as on date.

1. Mahindra XUV300 facelift

In view of rising competition from the likes of Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, the Mahindra XUV300 is also set to receive a facelift in early 2023. It has been seen with an all new front and rear with LED lighting and full-width LED light bar at the rear. Its cabin also gets an overhaul with a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen while it could also get a panoramic sunroof, new central console and redesigned panel for AC controls. It will see no change in its engine lineup and continue to draw power via a 1.5 liter diesel, 1.2 liter turbo petrol and 1.2 liter direct injection turbo petrol (TGDI) with transmission options to include new Aisin sourced 6 speed automatic and 6 speed manual.

2. Mahindra Thar – 5-Door

Mahindra Thar 5-door is also doing the test rounds ahead of launch in 2024. It however, may be called by another name as the company has trademarked 7 names associated with the upcoming Thar. The model on test sported some changes in design over its 3-door counterpart while it also rides on a longer wheelbase. These included a single-pane sunroof, roof mounted speakers, new front grille design, LED headlamps, revised bumper and new alloy wheels while it also gets an extra pair of doors.

The interiors get a larger 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel and heavily upholstered seating in the front. It will however see no change in its engine options and the Thar 5-door continues to draw power via a 2.0 liter petrol and 2.2 liter diesel engine mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options.

3. Mahindra XUV700 6-seater with captain seats

The current Mahindra XUV700 is offered with 5 and 7 seater options. However, a leaked manual has shown off a 6 seater variant that is set to launch sometime in early 2024. This update will keep it abreast in competition with the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, both of which are available in 6 seater versions. The Mahindra XUV700 6 seater version with captain seats in second row will see a 60:40 split with folding arm rests and slide and recline function.

Feature updates will also include auto dimming IRVMs with anti-glare auto adjustment function, wherein the reflection rate of inside mirrors can be adjusted via a switch. Apart from these two features, the Mahindra XUV700 sees no other changes or mechanical updates. It will continue to be powered by the same 2.0 liter turbo petrol and 2.2 liter turbo diesel engines mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox options.

4. Mahindra XUV300 EV

Upcoming XUV300 EV will be positioned as an entry level electric SUV, will be in the sub 4 meter segment and will sit below the XUV400 in the company portfolio. In terms of features, it will see all the updates that the XUV300 facelift receives and is expected to get design inspiration from its Born-Electric (BE) SUV line-up. It will receive a new set of alloy wheels and unique badging to set it apart from its ICE counterpart. It will be powered by a 35 kWh battery pack though the company has not revealed other specifications, charging technology or driving range as on date.

5. Mahindra XUV400 EV

2024 Mahindra XUV400 facelift has been spotted testing with a host of feature updates. These include copper inlay in its front grille, flat bonnet, XUV700 inspired headlamps, 5 spoke alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps. The cabin is also slated to receive feature updates with a larger 10.25 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera and a possibility of ADAS. It is likely to continue to be powered by the same powertrain options as seen on its current counterpart that includes a single electric motor offering 150 hp power and 310 Nm torque with two battery packs of 34.5 kWh and39.4 kWh offering a range of 375 km and 456 km respectively.

6. Mahindra XUV.e8

It will be the company’s first next generation born EV and will be positioned on an INGLO skateboard platform. Similar in many respects to the XUV700, the XUV.e8 will sport an integrated screen setup with connected car technology, cruise control, climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, electronic stability control ABS, EBD and ADAS. It will be powered by an 80 kWh battery offering two outputs of 230 hp and 350 hp with WLTP-claimed range of up to 450 km. The unit will be mated to single and dual motor setups while the platform will support rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations.