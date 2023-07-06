Mahindra Scorpio Transforms for Indian Army – From Streets to Battlegrounds

Unlike the civilian version featuring ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, Mahindra Scorpio Classic Military features older logo

Mahindra has a subsidiary called Mahindra Defence. Recently, Mahindra Defence delivered Armado ALSV to Indian Army. It is the first of its kind vehicle designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Armoured vehicles aside, Mahindra Defence also supplies Scorpio Classic vehicles for Indian Military. Indian Military tasked Mahindra with delivering 1,470 units of Scorpio Classic military vehicles. The company is commencing deliveries in a phased manner. Sadat Khan spotted a new fleet of Mahindra Scorpio military vehicles at Pune.

The Army’s Mighty Stallion: Mahindra Scorpio Charges into Service

Sadat spotted these vehicles at Unnati Motors Mahindra dealership at Wagholi, Pune. These are not identical to civilian Scoprio Classic vehicles and feature a multitude of changes. Starting from the way it looks, it flaunts a green shade that is instantly associative with Indian Army and not on offer with civilian version.

It packs additional equipment too. There is 4WD transfer case with this military version. That should aid in tricky terrains. Tail lights didn’t have the upper LED part which was an unnecessary cost. There is a hook at the back too for towing artilleries or other equipment. It doesn’t look retractable like in European and American vehicles.

All of these were present in previous fleet of Mahindra Scorpio Classic military vehicles as well. However then, all those units were lower trim models. These new ones are top-spec S11 trim. Additionally, these vehicles had blackout lights in the front and small and rugged secondary brake and reverse lights.

These types of lights are stealthy when on a mission or a military operation. Front bumpers and side cladding had body colour, which was not the case with previous fleet. Depends on the rank of officers that these vehicles provide service to.

Mahindra Scorpio: Military Muscle on Four Wheels

Manufacturers build military vehicles for special purposes. These will have strengthened components that will be more heavy-duty and rugged than their civilian versions. Suspensions are sturdier along with certain interior add-ons like mic system for a built-in PA speaker, additional lights for reading maps on the inside, additional grab handles, and facilitation to air-lift in some cases, and many more.

This Scorpio Classic military vehicle gets a BS4 engine which will ensure a slight boost in throttle response, with a relatively free-flowing exhaust. This 2.2L diesel motor could have a different engine tune. Take a look at the detailed photos in the gallery below.