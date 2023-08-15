Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Debuts – 4WD, ADAS, Sunroof, Gen 2 mHawk

Mahindra has unveiled their upcoming Scorpio N Pikup today – Launch is planned for 2025

In an exciting development in the automotive world, Mahindra has unveiled their all new Global Pik Up – Scorpio N Pik Up. This cutting-edge concept, designed in Mumbai, showcases a fusion of innovation, practicality, and global appeal. Despite being a concept, the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up’s design is both compelling and feasible, a testament to the company’s dedication to producing forward-looking vehicles that cater to a diverse range of markets.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup is based on the Scorpio N platform. It is a promising addition to Mahindra’s lineup. This pickup has a longer wheelbase compared to its SUV counterpart, enabling a larger load bed for versatile cargo hauling. At launch, it is likely to be available in both single- and double-cab configurations. Its integration of a tray-back bed option makes it particularly appealing to specific export markets, aligning with Mahindra’s global strategy.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pikup Design

As opposed to previous pickup truck iterations with identical fascia to its SUV counterpart, this one has design differences. At least with the prototype showcased at the recent event. For starters, Scorpio N’s silhouette is unmistakable. But Mahindra has taken efforts to offer a different flavour of design.

Front is redesigned with a gloss black grille with Twin Peaks logo, a proper metallic bash plate, new LED DRLs, new headlights with unique LED signature, There are new alloy wheels and new metallic rock sliders with integrated foot steps. There are orange highlights around the pickup truck and they contrast the truck’s pale camo green shade in matte finish.

ORVMs and door frames get gloss black treatment, and there are new LED tail lights that look smart and tidy. Flared wheel arches accommodate chunky tyres and the bash plate extends towards the rear as well. There are a couple of accessories on this concept like a roof rack with flood light and a rear roll cage. The two spare tyres on the deck are likely for presentation only.

Feature Highlights

The Mahindra Scoprio N PikUp is set to deliver an array of exciting features that make it stand out in the competitive pickup segment:

Gen 2 MHawk Engine: Scorpio Pik Up will be equipped with the next-generation MHawk engine, providing powerful performance and efficiency.

6-Speed Automatic Transmission: A 6-speed automatic transmission enhances the driving experience, ensuring seamless gear shifts.

4WD with Low Range: With 4WD capability and a low-range mode, the new Pik Up is ready to tackle various terrains with confidence.

All-Terrain Modes: The inclusion of all-terrain modes empowers the driver to optimize vehicle settings for different road conditions.

Drive Modes: Multiple drive modes allow for customized driving experiences, from fuel-efficient cruising to spirited performance.

5G Connectivity: Cutting-edge 5G connectivity ensures passengers remain connected and entertained on the go.

Semi-Automatic Parking: The semi-automatic parking feature simplifies parking maneuvers, making urban driving hassle-free.

Sunroof: A sunroof brings an airy and open feel to the cabin, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Launch of the Scorpio N Pikup is expected in 2025. It will be powered by new gen engine options, delivering improved performance as well as fuel efficiency.

Global Appeal with Indian Ingenuity

As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, homegrown carmakers are increasingly making their mark on the global stage. Mahindra, with its wide presence across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, exemplifies this trend. The new Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up is a striking representation of India’s capacity to create world-class designs that resonate across international markets.

With its ability to deliver high-quality vehicles at affordable prices, India is rapidly emerging as a key exporter of passenger vehicles. Mahindra’s global aspirations are underscored by its expansive reach, with a strong presence in diverse markets. This year’s annual event is taking take place in South Africa, an important market for Mahindra since 1996.

