Maruti Becomes No 1 SUV Brand – Overtakes Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata

For the past six months of year 2023, Mahindra led SUV sales in India and Maruti Suzuki took the crown in July 2023

Maruti is the largest car manufacturer in India with total sales hovering above 1.81 lakh units in July 2023. Maruti’s strategy in the recent past has paved the way for Maruti to establish dominance in the SUV space. We’re talking about the launch of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Fronx.

These vehicles have turned the tide for Maruti Suzuki in establishing dominance in the SUV realm. For the first time, Maruti Suzuki has a sizable market share of 25% in the SUV space. This makes it the highest SUV-maker in India, leaving Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata Motors behind.

Maruti Suzuki Largest SUV-maker in India

From being the largest small-car maker, to largest SUV-maker, Maruti Suzuki has come a long way. Just last year, Maruti Suzuki wasn’t a big name in the SUV realm. Company’s newest strategies have worked wonders and established Maruti Suzuki as India’s largest SUV-maker in volume.

In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold 46,510 UVs with over 25% market share, which was higher than Mahindra’s 35,845 units with 21% market share and Hyundai’s 32,991 units with a 19% market share. Tata Motors had sold 28,147 SUVs in July 2023 with 16% market share. Most of the vehicles are marketed as SUVs. But if we take proper old-school SUVs with ladder frame chassis, Mahindra still leads the charts with 28,486 units sold.

Change in narrative for Maruti Suzuki’s sales

Latest car buying trends indicate a slight decline in small and budget hatchbacks in India. Maruti’s own Mini segment consists of Alto and S-Presso, contributing only 9,590 units. Alto used to be the highest selling car in India and now, sales favour larger vehicles within Maruti’s stables.

Company’s ‘Compact’ segment consists of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. This segment sold 67,102 units. The UV segment consists of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Fronx and XL-6. This segment sold 62,049 units. Introduction of AWD setup, CNG powertrain options and even hybrid powertrains could be the mantra for this success.

SUV popularity and demand soaring

If we take a look at the year 2023, Mahindra held dominance in SUV space in the first six months till July. July saw Maruti Suzuki surpassing Mahindra to take the throne. In 2023, SUV’s market share hovers between 40% and 50%, hitting the highest ceiling in July 2023 at 50%.

In comparison, hatchback body style market share hit a low of 28% in July 2023, within this year. When we take into account proper ladder frame SUVs and monocoque SUVs, the scale tilts heavily in favour of the latter. That is because of the sheer number of crossovers marketed as SUVs. In total, there were 1,39,018 units of monocoque SUVs sold in India in the month of July 2023. At the same time, ladder-frame SUVs contributed to only 31,866 units.

Maruti’s SUV Triumph

Maruti Brezza led the pack with a robust sale of 16,453 units, making it the top-selling SUV in July 2023. Following closely was the Fronx with 13,220 units sold, a testament to Maruti’s ability to cater to various customer preferences. The Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ignis, and Invicto also contributed to Maruti’s impressive total of 46,510 SUVs sold in the given month.

Mahindra’s Diverse Portfolio

Mahindra, known for its rugged and versatile SUVs, displayed a diverse portfolio in July 2023. The Scorpio/N secured the top position for the brand with sales of 10,522 units. The Bolero, XUV700, Thar, and XUV300 followed suit, showcasing Mahindra’s ability to capture a broad spectrum of consumers with varying preferences. The brand’s total SUV sales for the month reached an impressive 35,845 units.

Hyundai’s Urban Elegance

Hyundai, a manufacturer celebrated for its blend of style and technology, presented a captivating lineup in July 2023. The Creta emerged as the leader with 14,062 units sold, emphasizing Hyundai’s stronghold in the compact SUV segment. The Venue, Exter, Alcazar, Tucson, and Ioniq5 collectively contributed to Hyundai’s total SUV sales of 32,931 units. This performance highlights the brand’s ability to cater to both urban and adventurous consumers.

Tata’s Rising Star

Tata Motors, a homegrown giant, has been making significant strides in the SUV market. In July 2023, Tata’s SUV sales were led by the Nexon and Punch models, with 12,349 and 12,019 units sold respectively. The Harrier and Safari also made notable contributions to Tata’s total SUV sales of 28,147 units. Tata’s growing popularity showcases the company’s successful efforts to combine style, features, and competitive pricing.