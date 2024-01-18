Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel Launched In Diesel, CNG From Rs. 6.61 Lakh

The new Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel will compete with rivaling SCVs from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and the likes

The small commercial vehicle segment (SCV) is heating up with increasing competition from many OEMs. Mahindra is fortifying its SCV portfolio by launching a new vehicle. This is Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel, which has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-sh).

Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel Launched

Tata Motors is the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India. Most of Tata’s CV sales are generated by medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Where SCVs are concerned, it is Mahindra that leads this show with its extremely popular Bolero pickup truck lineup, Jeeto lineup, Supro range, Imperio and Alfa range.

The newest addition to its SCV lineup is Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel. This SCV is available in both diesel and CNG variants and intends to excel in last-mile connectivity sector. Diesel variant costs Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-sh) and acts as a base variant to Supro Profit Truck Excel range, while CNG model costs Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-sh).

Supro Profit Truck Excel follows the successful footsteps of Supro CNG DUO which saw a six-fold increase in volume. The new vehicle aims to offer key features, mileage, toughness, ruggedness and an increase in efficiency in handling versatile loads. The capability to handle loads is impressive with Supro Profit Truck Excel, taking 900kg payload with diesel and 750 kg payload with CNG.

Mahindra is emphasizing safety by adding an anti roll bar to this SCV. The chassis is now reinforced to offer significantly more thickness and a 19% increase in chassis stiffness than before, thus increasing robustness and resilience to Indian working conditions.

Specs and features

Where dimensions are concerned, Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel measures 4,148 mm long, 1,540 mm wide, 1,900 mm tall and has a 2,050 mm long wheelbase. Both diesel and CNG variants get the same cargo box that measures 2,515 mm long, 1,540 mm wide and 319 mm tall. As mentioned above, diesel gets 900 kg payload and CNG gets 750 kg payload carrying capacity.

Both diesel and CNG models get a 909cc 2-cylinder engine. Diesel engine generates 26 bhp and 55 Nm, while CNG engine generates 26.83 bhp, and 60 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with 1 reverse gear. Diesel variant can hold 30L fuel and eke out 23.6 km/l fuel efficiency resulting in around 700 km of tank range.

At the same time, CNG variant gets 105L capacity CNG storage along with 5L petrol tank for emergencies and promises 24.8 km/kg effeciency. Mahindra doesn’t mention how many kg of CNG can it hold but mentions a 500 km range. So a quick math reveals around 20kg worth of CNG. Both diesel and CNG variants ride on 13-inch wheels and the ground clearance is 208 mm.