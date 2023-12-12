Tata LNG CVs Launched – Electric CVs, Aggregates Showcased At EXCON 2023

The company’s pavilion at EXCON 2023 had E.28K electric tipper concept and Tata LNG CVs launched – Prima 3528.K LNG and Prima 5528.S LNG

A pioneer in engineering and technology, Tata Motors, showcased a range of new commercial vehicles and aggregates at EXCON 2023, which is South Asia’s popular construction equipment exhibition. Tata showcased prototype CVs running on green fuels along with fully electric ones. Tata’s aggregates were on display too, showing new gensets, CV engines and live axles.

Tata LNG And Electric CVs Showcased At EXCON 2023

The main highlight at Tata Motors pavilion at EXCON 2023 has to be E.28K, a concept electric tipper that takes the company’s push towards zero-emission mobility to a new horizon. The company commercially launched LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) powered Prima range of tippers and trucks – Prima 3528.K LNG and Prima 5528.S LNG, respectively.

Other than that, Tata also unveiled a new breed of high-performance machines with features like cruise control, auto traction control, and pneumatically suspended driver’s seat for safety and comfort of operators. These trucks include Prima 2830.TK VX and Signa 3530.TK VX.

Unveiling Tata Motors’ EXCON 2023 pavilion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “EXCON 2023 serves as a monumental stage to showcase our superior technology and unwavering dedication to providing construction industry with solutions that transcend excellence.

The launch of LNG-powered range of trucks and tippers echoes our determination to lead in innovation, aligning with the evolving needs of fleet owners who are ready to embark on a sustainable journey. As a customer-centric company, we understand that fleet owners demand more value in long-haul transportation and infrastructure sectors like construction and mining.

We have also displayed our electric tipper concept, the Prima E.28K. Along with introducing the electric tipper, we will develop a holistic ecosystem to aid electric mobility in the construction segment. The new VX variants of the Prima and Signa showcased at our pavilion, set new paradigms in the industry for safety, productivity and driver comfort.”

Aggregates showcase at EXCON 2023

Where aggregates are concerned, Tata Motors pavilion was a hotspot of tech and innovation with new generation of advanced machines. Tata’s aggregates are known for their efficient and cost-effective performance along with reliability and durability at the same time. They meet evolving needs and requirements of a wide range of applications and sectors.

At EXCON 2023, Tata Motors showcased a new range of fuel-efficient and reliable gensets. These gensets have power ratings rating between 25 kVA and 125 kVA. These gensets have advanced CPCB IV+ emission-compliant engines. Other than that, Tata showcased live axles and trailer axles for varied torque and load requirements. Along with that, CEV BS V emission-compliant industrial engines are capable of 55 to 138 bhp power nodes.

Commenting at the event, Mr. Vikram Agrawal, Head – Spares and Non-Vehicular Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “We are delighted to unveil our latest range of aggregates and CPCB IV+ compliant engines. EXCON 2023 offers an ideal platform to engage with our customers showcasing our world-class range of aggregates.

With a focus on innovation, reliability and performance, Tata Motors continues to set new benchmarks, contributing to the progress of our customers’ business. We are confident that our offerings will empower India’s industries across varied sectors, ensuring smooth and cost-effective operations.”