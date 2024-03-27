2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied Next To Maruti Brezza Before Launch

Along with improved styling, XUV300 facelift could get a comprehensive range of new features including larger touchscreen, ventilated front seats and ADAS

With over a dozen options in the sub-4-meter compact UV segment, maintaining a lead position is challenging. Although XUV300 has been a consistent performer for Mahindra, the sales gap with bestsellers such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet is huge. It is possible that the status quo can change with the arrival of the new XUV300 facelift.

XUV300 facelift – Sportier profile

Latest test mules spotted in the North by automotive enthusiast Nick Aloria have revealed a fresh new look for the 2024 XUV300 facelift. Although the entire set of updates is yet to be deciphered, the design of front and rear lighting elements serves as strong evidence.

One of the test mules was seen with C-clamp shaped LED lighting elements, which appears similar to that of Mahindra’s upcoming BE range of electric SUVs. It is possible that other parts such as headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumper and tail lamps could also be refreshed based on Mahindra’s next-gen design language.

Side profile will be largely the same as earlier. However, top-spec variants could get a new set of alloy wheels. XUV300 facelift is also expected to get some new colour options. Even the current model has a diverse set of 7 single-tone and 3 dual-tone colour options.

XUV300 facelift – New premium features expected

While XUV300 is already well-equipped, the facelift model could get a new range of premium features. For example, the single-pane sunroof currently available could be upgraded to a panoramic sunroof option. Other possibilities include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument console. XUV300 facelift can also get wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and a 360° surround view camera.

Some new safety features could be introduced as well. The current model is offered with more than 25+ safety features. It includes 6-airbags, hill hold assist, corner braking control, electronic stability program (ESP) and all-4 disc brakes. SUV300 is one of the safest cars in India with 5-star Adult Safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It is possible that some ADAS features could be introduced with the XUV300 facelift.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift powertrain options

Engine options are likely to be the same as earlier. XUV300 is known for its powerful performance, with best-in-segment torque figures across all three engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol (TCMPFi) unit generates 110 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol (TGDi) churns out 130 PS and 230 Nm. Torque output is increased to 250 Nm with transient over boost function. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. All engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AutoSHIFT.

With the new features and updates, 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift will be available at a relatively higher pricing. The existing model is offered in the price range of Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh.