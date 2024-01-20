Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spy Shots Reveal New Features Ahead of Mid-2024 Launch

Mahindra Thar 5 door version is likely to be branded as Mahindra Armada upon launch – Petrol and diesel engine option to be on offer

Mahindra is gearing up to expand its Thar lineup with the introduction of a highly anticipated 5-door version. Spotted during testing in Bangalore and Chennai recently, new spy shots provide a sneak peek into the upcoming SUV, showcasing some intriguing details.

Enhanced Lighting and Styling

Among the noticeable changes are the addition of LED headlights and LED tail lights, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the Thar 5-door. While the overall styling is expected to remain true to the Thar’s rugged charm, some cosmetic tweaks might be in the works to cater to the preferences of the target audience.

The spy shots also offer a glimpse into the interior, with the dashboard undergoing vibration tests. A dual-tone brown and black color theme is revealed, adding a touch of sophistication to the cabin. This departure from the all-black theme seen in the standard 3-door Thar aims to give the 5-door variant a distinct identity.

Versatile Variants

Furthermore, the dashboard appears to accommodate a larger infotainment screen, potentially a 10.25-inch touchscreen, as opposed to the 7-inch version in the existing model. The updated touchscreen is expected to feature Mahindra’s latest user interface. Additional interior features include a sunroof, new front armrest, and grab handles on the A and B pillars.

Undergoing vital vibration tests for a quiet and comfortable ride, the 5-door Thar is likely to retain its off-roading capabilities, although adjustments may be necessary due to the extended body and wheelbase. Engine options mirror those of the standard Thar, with a 2.0-liter petrol engine generating 150 PS of power and a 2.2-liter diesel unit producing 130 PS.

The upcoming 5-door Thar is anticipated to be available in both 4×2 and 4×4 variants, catering to a wider audience. Mahindra is expected to maintain the Thar’s reputation for robust off-road performance while introducing a more family-friendly vibe with the added space.

Pricing and Launch Details

The pricing for the 5-door Thar is estimated to fall in the range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, positioning it as a slightly more premium option compared to the existing 3-door Thar, which starts at Rs 11.25 lakh for the RWD variant. The top-spec diesel AT 4WD variant of the 3-door Thar is priced at Rs 17.2 lakh, ex-sh.

With production set to commence in mid-2024, automotive enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await the official launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-door, poised to offer an enhanced driving experience and an exciting blend of style and functionality.