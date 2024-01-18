Mahindra SUVs Prices Jan 2024 Hiked By Up To Rs 58k- Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 (AX5 Down By Rs 21k)

Similar to trends seen last year, it is likely that OEMs will increase prices multiple times in 2024

Mahindra SUVs continue to be bestsellers in their respective segments. With the new year, Mahindra has increased prices of Thar, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and XUV700. However, there are specific variants that continue to be available at the same price as earlier. Price cuts have also been announced for select variants.

Mahindra Thar prices – January 2024

Mahindra Thar prices have been increased in the range of Rs 23k to Rs 35k. With the increase in prices, Mahindra Thar is now available in the price range of Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh. Lowest price hike of Rs 23k is applicable on LX Petrol HT AT (RWD) variant. Highest price hike of Rs 35k is for AX (O) HT MT with MLD (Diesel 4WD) variant.

Mahindra XUV700 prices – January 2024

Mahindra recently launched the 2024 XUV700 model that offers enhanced comfort and convenience and some new tech features. Key highlights include captain seats in the middle row, ORVMs with memory function and ventilated front seats. The AdrenoX connectivity suite has been updated with 13 new features. 2024 Mahindra XUV700 also gets a new Napoli Black colour option.

Based on the variant, prices have been increased or decreased for XUV700. For example, the base MX (petrol manual) variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh. This is Rs 4,000 less than the earlier price. Similarly, the petrol automatic AX3 and AX5 get price cuts of Rs 8k and 16k, respectively. Highest price hike is Rs 57,000 for AX7L – 7-seater petrol automatic variant. The top-spec AX7L 7-seater AWD diesel automatic has become costlier by Rs 42,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 26.99 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio N / Scorpio Classic prices – January 2024

Prices of most Scorpio N variants have been increased. There are only a few exceptions such as Z8L 4WD (diesel manual) and Z8 4WD and Z8L 4WD (diesel automatic) with no change in price. Scorpio N petrol manual variants have witnessed a price hike in the range of Rs 34k to Rs 39k. Petrol automatic variants are dearer by Rs 17k to Rs 20k.

Prices of diesel manual variants have been increased in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 39,000. Diesel automatic variants have witnessed a price hike in the range of Rs 11k to Rs 26k. Mahindra Scorpio N now starts at Rs 13.60 lakh for the Z2 7-Seater petrol manual variant. The top-spec Z8L 4WD diesel automatic variant will cost Rs 24.54 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in 4 trims – S, S 9-seater, S11 CC and S11. The first two are costlier by Rs 34k, whereas the latter two will cost Rs 29k more. With the price hike, Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now available in the price range of Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.35 lakh.