Mahindra Thar Electric Official Teaser Confirms New Design

Mahindra is getting ready to unveil exciting new concepts later this month at an event in South Africa

With over 50,000 bookings pending, Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India right now. Popularity is off the roof and most of the newfound demand is due to the newer RWD model. One could only imagine how much more popular a new version of Thar might be.

We’re not talking about 5-door Thar, which will debut in 2024. Instead, we’re talking about Thar’s electric version that will debut on August 15th in South Africa. Latest teaser reveals that Mahindra is calling it Thar.e and the company is highly likely to showcase it in concept form.

Mahindra Thar Electric ?? teaser ? pic.twitter.com/hpvdseO4yJ — RushLane (@rushlane) August 5, 2023

Mahindra Thar.e Concept Global Debut

From the teasers we can see a new design language on board. This will help Mahindra market their Thar as a global SUV and not restricted to a few countries, as is the case with current Thar. In the teaser we can see a concept vehicle with a lot of design flamboyance. It is likely to get Mahindra’s new INGLO EV platform shared with BE and XUV.e series of future electric vehicles.

As of now, Thar gets a rugged ladder frame chassis. Electrifying a ladder frame chassis is tedious and poses production challenges, but it is not impossible. Mahindra is reportedly working on a cost-efficient and feasible way of electrifying a ladder frame vehicle. Toyota is at it too, with electric Innova Crysta.

Mahindra Thar.e could feature either a monocoque or ladder frame. Teasers confirm the Thar.e name and nothing more than that. The company will reveal more details on August 15th. It will be India’s first fully electric lifestyle vehicle. Until MG’s Yep eSUV arrives, of course.

Scorpio N Pickup

Apart from Thar electric, Mahindra will also be unveiling Scorpio N pikup truck at the same event on 15th August 2023. This will be a global product and will feature a longer wheelbase than standard Scorpio N to accommodate a load bay. Scorpio N pikup could be launched in global markets before India. Engine options will be similar to Scorpio N while prices could be comparatively lower than its SUV counterpart.