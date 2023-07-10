Mahindra Sales Breakup June 2023 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700

It was models such as the Mahindra Bolero, Scorpio/N and XUV300 that led company sales to a 23 percent YoY growth

Mahindra has the maximum number of SUVs in their fleet as compared to any other automakers in India. It is these SUVs that have been seeing outstanding demand, thereby allowing the automaker to remain on the higher side of sales each month.

Mahindra sales in June 2023 improved by 23 percent YoY but fell by 1 percent on a MoM basis. Total sales stood at 32,585 units in June 2023, up from 26,575 units sold in June 2022. It was a marginal MoM de-growth from 32,883 units sold in May 2023.

Mahindra Sales Breakup June 2023

It was the Bolero MUV that topped sales charts in the past month with 8,686 units sold. This was a 10 percent YoY growth from 7,884 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also increased by 6 percent from 8,170 units sold in May 2023.

At no. 2 was Mahindra Scorpio/N with a 109 percent YoY growth to 8,648 units in June 2023 from 4,131 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales dipped by 7 percent from 9,318 units sold in May 2023. Mahindra Scorpio was at No. 7 on the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in June 2023 to command an 8.50 percent market share.

XUV300 sales grew by 7 percent YoY but fell marginally by 1 percent on a MoM basis to 5,094 units in June 2023. There were 4,754 units and 5,125 units sold in June 2022 and May 2023 respectively. Mahindra XUV300 sales have reached a 200,000 unit milestone in India while the company is currently testing the XUV300 facelift ahead of its launch in 2024.

Mahindra XUV700, Thar, XUV400, Marazzo

Lower down the sales list was the XUV700. Sales fell 10 percent YoY to 5,391 units in June 2023, down from 6,022 units sold in June 2022. There was an improvement of 3 percent MoM when compared to 5,245 units sold in May 2023. It was in May 2023 that the XUV700 achieved a milestone of 1 lakh unit sales. This landmark figure was achieved in 20 months ever since the SUV700 was introduced in August 2021.

Thar sales on the other hand, improved YoY but fell MoM. Sales grew by 7 percent in June 2023 to 3,899 units, up from 3,640 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales dipped by 9 percent over 4,296 units sold in May 2023. Mahindra XUV400, an all-electric SUV, has seen sales of 788 units in the past month, up 13 percent from 696 units sold in May 2023. The XUV400 entered markets in Jan 2023 and currently commands a waiting period of around 6 months.

Sales of the Marazzo dipped 36 percent in June 2023 to 79 units from 124 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales improved by 139 percent over 33 units sold in May 2023. The company plans no new launches in 2023 due to the high waiting period commanded by their current cars. Mahindra is currently testing the Thar 5-door, to launch sometime in 2024.