Mahindra Thar Proves Its Mettle – Survives Garage Roof Collapse with Flying Colours

Garage roof collapsed on a parked Mahindra Thar – Owner shares details on social media

In a remarkable tale of resilience and durability, Rattan Dhillon, an owner of the Mahindra Thar SUV, recently shared images on social media depicting an unexpected event that put his vehicle to the ultimate test. Late one night last year, Dhillon’s garage roof collapsed onto his Mahindra Thar, leaving the SUV buried under rubble.

Owner’s Trust in Thar

Dhillon, an avid Mahindra Thar enthusiast, expressed his trust in the vehicle, stating, “I entrust my life to my Mahindra Thar.” The cleanup operation, involving four workers and spanning an entire day, unveiled the Thar’s hardtop emerging unscathed, having bravely weathered the onslaught of bricks and girders.

The most astonishing revelation was the Thar’s engine bonnet standing strong, absorbing the impact and allowing the vehicle to start effortlessly on the first try. Dhillon marvelled at the Thar’s ability to handle such a situation, stating, “I bet if any car in the world could handle this, it’s the Mahindra Thar.”

The incident solidified Dhillon’s unwavering confidence in the Thar’s resilience, making it his vehicle of choice for daily journeys and long road trips. He emphasized his commitment to driving this vehicle throughout his entire lifetime, regardless of the challenges it might face.

Global NCAP Safety Rating

The Mahindra Thar, known for its robust build and off-road capabilities, holds a four-star safety rating by Global NCAP. The safety assessment highlighted the Thar’s achievement of four stars for both adult and child occupant protection, with double frontal airbags coming as a standard feature.

The Global NCAP report mentioned that the driver and passenger’s head and neck showed good protection, and the driver’s chest offered adequate protection. The Thar’s structure was rated as stable, though the footwell area was considered unstable under further loadings. Notably, both adult knee areas were optimized to reduce significant injuries.

In terms of child occupant protection, the Mahindra Thar fared well, earning praise for offering almost full protection during the crash test. The Thar provides standard ISOFIX anchorages and top tether, along with 3-point belts for all seating positions, emphasizing its commitment to passenger safety.

Real-World Test of Durability

This incident serves as a real-world testament to the Mahindra Thar’s capability to withstand unexpected events, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and resilient SUV. Owners and enthusiasts worldwide can take pride in the Thar’s proven durability, making it a standout choice in the SUV market.