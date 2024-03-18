Mahindra XUV Coupe Vs Tata Curvv – Spy Shots Reveal Design Differences

The larger size of Mahindra XUV Coupe puts it at an advantage when compared to Tata Curvv, which is a comparatively smaller

Europeans started the whole Coupe SUV genre with the launch of BMW X6. It was the coupe version of X5 SUV and split opinions immediately. In India, however, Coupe SUVs are on the verge to be mainstream with three different players pitting their products against each other – Mahindra XUV.e9 and Tata Curvv.

Mahindra XUV.e9 Vs Tata Curvv

As of writing this post, both Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV.e9 are under testing. Tata Motors has revealed the production version of Curvv at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, while Mahindra XUV.e9 coupe is heavily camouflaged. That said, there may be a few differences with the final production version of Curvv when launched.

So, no one outside of Mahindra really knows how XUV.e9 coupe looks. The contours, shapes, lines, reflection under light, colours, character lines, design attributes and other key elements are under wraps. Many individuals have often mistaken one for the other, owing to a similar design theme.

However, there are design differences that keener eyes can spot, creating a distinction between the two coupe SUVs. For starters, there is the size quotient with XUV.e9 in its advantage. Essentially, XUV.e9 is a coupe version of XUV.e8, which is an electric version of XUV700 SUV already on sale.

A length of around 4.8m is likely with XUV.e9, which makes it as long as a Toyota Fortuner. Width of 1.9m+ and a height of around 1.75m are probable numbers on the upcoming XUV.e9. Tata Motors is pitting Curvv in a lower segment that rivals compact SUVs. So, Curvv’s dimensions will be around 4.4m in length, 1.85m in width and 1.65m in height.

Mahindra XUV Coupe Vs Tata Curvv – Design differences

In the side profile, XUV.e9 has four pillars including a rear quarter glass, while Curvv has just three pillars and no quarter glass. Curvv features all-four flush door handles in their usual position. Whereas XUV.e9 gets Flush front and rear C-pillar mounted door handles. Curvv seems to be packing request sensors on all four doors, where its immediate rivals are offering one.

Shark fin antenna, subtle rear spoiler, rugged body cladding, all-four disc brakes and stylish coupe roofline are common between both. I personally love the wheel design on Curvv. Front fascia is striking with both vehicles and will take their own DNA. LED headlights, LED connected tail lights, sequential indicators will be common between the two.

On the inside, XUV.e9 features a triple-screen dashboard layout. First ever for any Indian car in the mainstream bracket. Curvv will be a middle-ground in features between Nexon and Harrier. Powertrain-wise, XUV.e9 will feature up to 80 kWh battery with optional dual motor AWD layout. In the case of Curvv, the all-new acti.ev platform from Tata might hold up to 60 kWh of battery.

Considering what a pocket-rocket Punch EV has turned out, there is a very good chance of Tata Curvv EV taking the crown for the sportiest and the most performant compact SUV in India. Just like the design and size differences, there will be a large price difference between these vehicles.