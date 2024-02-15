Tata Curvv Launch Timeline Revealed – Comin’ In Hot This Year

When compared to Nexon, Tata Curvv will feature a more premium features list to justify the hierarchy and market positioning

The compact SUV segment (marketed as mid-size SUV) might be one of the most over-crowded segments in Indian car market. But electric compact SUV segment is still young with few offerings currently on sale. The company is crashing this relatively small party with a stylish and sophisticated offering in the form of Curvv.ev.

Tata Curvv Launch Timeline Revealed

Tata Motors currently doesn’t have a compact SUV offering. In fact, the company never had a compact offering over the past decade. Fixing that is Tata’s new Curvv, which will be launched in both EV and ICE guises. In a recent investor’s meet, the company revealed launch timelines for both Curvv.ev and regular ICE Curvv.

Curvv EV (marketed Curvv.ev) will launch first, followed by turbo diesel-powered Curvv ICE. As per the rough timeline revealed by the company, Curvv EV will launch in 2nd quarter of financial year 2024-2025. Which turns out to be a period sometime between July 2024 and September 2024.

Where ICE Curvv is concerned, Tata Motors will launch diesel variants of Curvv around three to four months, following Curvv EV launch. If we presume Curvv EV was launched in July 2024, Curvv diesel will be launched bang on the festive season to cash in on the high demand demand for car sales during that period.

Harrier EV (marketed as Harrier.ev) is also speculated to launch around festive season too. At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, Tata Motors showcased ICE version of Curvv and Harrier EV. ICE version of Curvv features a slightly different fascia with a functional front grill for airflow to cool the engine.

What to expect from Curvv?

Curvv is likely to be Tata’s new rockstar among its premium vehicles and will form a bridge between Nexon and Harrier. The car will feature a stylish coupe roofline which lends a sophisticated look. There is a striking fascia sharing DNA with other Tata cars. We can expect a slightly more premium version of Nexon’s interior on Curvv.

A large vertical infotainment screen, 10.2-inch fully digital and configurable instrument screen, dual-zone climate control, a HUD, flush pop-out door handles, a panoramic sunroof or a fixed glass roof and stylish alloy wheels, are some of the highlights of Curvv. Where powertrains are concerned, Curvv EV might feature a larger battery pack with up to 60 kWh capacity.

We wish Curvv EV is RWD and offer AWD as an option with a dual-motor setup as the company’s new Acti.ev platform supports variable motor configs. Claimed range on a single charge could be around 450 km. The 1.5L turbo diesel is likely to be in the same state of tune as Nexon with 113 bhp and 260 Nm.