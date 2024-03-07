Mahindra XUV.e9 Triple-Screen Dashboard Spotted In Action

As opposed to the current dual-screen layout on XUV700, Mahindra XUV.e9 triple-screen dashboard will give front passenger their own screen

Many car makers these days claim to be India’s largest SUV makers. But if there is one brand synonymous with SUVs, it has to be Mahindra. Taking that perception further, Mahindra is making big moves and investing heavily in electric mobility solutions. XUV.e9 is one of those SUVs and testing for the same continues.

Mahindra XUV.e9 Triple-Screen Dashboard

The company’s SUV portfolio is very diesel heavy and the majority of its SUVs are based on old-school ladder frame chassis. However, Mahindra is expanding its portfolio with monocoque vehicles and XUV700 is the most premium vehicle among these. This vehicle is spawning an electric sibling soon, in the form of XUV.e8.

Also, XUV.e8 is further spawning a Coupe version which is XUV.e9. In essence, XUV.e9 is the coupe version of XUV.e8, which in turn, is an electric version of XUV700 ICE vehicle already on sale in India and Australasia. Director of movie Inception, Christopher Nolan, would be impressed with Mahindra’s upcoming portfolio, for sure.

Mahindra is employing a triple-screen dashboard layout with XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Which could prove to be among their primary strengths. With the recently spotted XUV.e9 test mule, we can see all three of these horizontal displays lit up and in action. One might wonder why an extra screen for the front passenger.

Like Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders would say, because Mahindra can. If they can, they will. The dashboard is now dominated by this slab of black glass that houses three horizontal displays side-by-side. Only the central infotainment and left-end passenger display are touchscreens.

Specs & features

With the XUV.e8 prototype demonstrated in UK, we can see that Mahindra is still sticking to traditional knobs and buttons for crucial functions like climate controls, and hazard lights, along with proper stalks on steering wheel for headlights and wiper controls. The same could carry over with XUV.e9 as well.

Other notable changes include a 2-spoke steering wheel, a slightly redesigned centre console and more. Design and styling are primary highlights of XUV.e9 coupe SUV. Stylish profile, and large swanky wheels grab attention. Recently spotted XUV.e9 test mule exudes massive road presence with a wide body, connecting LED tail lights, prominent front LED signature and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, the Mahindra XUV.e9 will be positioned on the brand’s new born electric INGLO platform with export aspirations. Battery capacity will be between 60 kWh to 80 kWh and there will be single-motor and dual-motor AWD options as well.