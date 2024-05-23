Mahindra XUV Electric SUV Steering Patent Leaks – Octagonal, 2-Spoke, Digital

An octagonal, 2-spoke format is in line with innovative steering wheel concepts being used with next-gen electric vehicles

Mahindra is working on its next-gen EVs that will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. Some major design transformations have been seen with the concepts and the test mules spotted on the roads. Now, a design patent reveals that Mahindra’s upcoming EVs will also be getting a unique, sporty steering wheel.

Mahindra XUV EV steering wheel details

At first glance, Mahindra XUV EV steering wheel seems familiar to that of Tata’s newer models. Especially the flat central section and the 2-spoke design. The steering wheel seen with Nexon and Nexon EV has an illuminated Tata logo. As the Mahindra EV steering wheel also has a flat central section, it is possible that it too could get an illuminated logo. However, there are no official details available at this point of time.

Or, Mahindra could take a different approach by installing a small display in the centre. This could provide the driver easy access to critical information. The steering wheel has mounted controls on both ends. These could feature touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback.

Overall, Mahindra XUV EV steering wheel has sporty aesthetics. It is something similar to the steering wheel seen with high performance sports cars and other luxury vehicles. The rounded octagonal shape has flattened top and bottom sections, something that will improve legroom for the driver. This will be especially beneficial in urban driving environments with heavy traffic. The unique shape of the steering wheel can also work to provide enhanced visibility of the instrument console.

Enhanced ergonomics and safety

While the steering wheel has an attractive profile, it is also likely to offer improved ergonomics. This will be even more relevant for long journeys. The steering wheel should be able to provide adequate support to the driver’s hands. The flattened sides and dedicated grips should work to ensure optimal control with minimal effort. This can work to improve safety by allowing better control during emergency situations.

Mahindra XUV EV steering wheel will likely use advanced airbag systems that can deploy faster and work more effectively. We have already seen how Tata had worked on their new steering wheel and the challenges faced with integrating the airbag system. It is likely that a similar set of advanced techniques have been used for Mahindra EV steering wheel.

Mahindra EV steering wheel – A key USP

Consumer preferences are strongly in favour of sporty styling and hi-tech features. In that context, Mahindra EV steering wheel can emerge as a major attraction for the target audience. The steering wheel suits the futuristic design of Mahindra’s upcoming next-gen XUV.e and BE range of electric cars. As this design moves from patent to production, it will be interesting to see how it transforms the driving experience for Mahindra’s customers.