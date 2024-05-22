Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S Launched – Sunroof, Dual Screens At Rs. 16.89 Lakh

To better rival the likes of Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S offers affordable luxury

Being the de facto SUV manufacturer of India, Mahindra is on the verge of solidifying that position further. We have seen increased interest from the brand in mid-size SUV space where Scorpio and XUV700 have been dominant in sales. New AX5 Select variant on XUV700 is an attempt to offer a few premium features at a more affordable price.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S Launched

Where monocoque mid-size SUVs are concerned, Mahindra leads the segment with over 6K units sold last month. Pushing sales envelope further, Mahindra intends to offer a more feature-packed variant in the mid-levels to redefine the concept of affordable luxury.

In that regard, we see the launch of Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S variant where ‘S’ stands for Select. Where pricing is concerned, XUV700 AX5 S starts from Rs. 16.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for Petrol MT and Rs. 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for Diesel MT variants. Automatic gearbox option can be had with the new AX5 S trim with both Petrol and Diesel and costs Rs. 1.6 lakh (Ex-sh) extra with each.

Where seating is concerned, XUV700 AX5 S is solely available with 7-seat layout. In XUV700’s trim hierarchy, AX5 Select is positioned below AX5 5-seater which starts from Rs. 17.69 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs. 80,000 more than AX5 Select.

For the money, Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S brings premium features like keyless entry with push-button start, a Skyroof (dual pane panoramic sunroof), dual 10.24-inch displays on the dashboard (one for infotainment and one for instrumentation) and flexibility of a three-row, seven-seater configuration.

Newly launched AX5 Select trim emphasizes company’s new campaign with the tagline “Fast forward to the big league”. According to Mahindra, this new AX5 S trim was designed for audiences aspiring to own a luxury vehicle without stretching their budget. With the added features, it will appeal to wider range of audiences.

Full features

Apart from the aforementioned attributes on Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select, other notable features are wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adrenox Connect suite complimentary for a year, 6 speakers, 3rd row AC vents, LED DRLs, and more.

Powertrains wise, we have a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine, capable of delivering up to 200 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque and the tried and tested 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine, churning out 185 bhp of peak power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The same engine is tuned to make 450Nm with an automatic gearbox. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

