Mahindra XUV300 Renamed To XUV 3XO – New Rear Design Teased, Launch 29th April

Even as the Mahindra XUV 3XO is pegged for launch later this month, there will be an electrified version of this vehicle in the future

Mahindra has announced a major renaming stint with its sub 4m SUV. The XUV300 is now renamed XUV 3XO. Mahindra’s upcoming sub 4m SUV is currently in the final stages of testing ahead of its official launch in India later this month. This is the first time Mahindra is teasing this vehicle and the major revelation is obviously its name.

Mahindra XUV300 Renamed To XUV 3XO

Spelled XUV 3X ‘oh’, this upcoming vehicle will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Having teased for the first time, several features get detailed.

Along with the XUV 3XO, the company also plans the launch of XUV400 EV facelift, XUV700 EV/facelift, Thar 5 Door and XUV.e8 all of which could be launched later this year. Considering the renaming strategy, we would reckon XUV700 facelift will be called XUV 7XO, while we will see XUV 5XO and XUV 1XO in the future.

Rising competition from the Tata Nexon and Tata Safari has steered Mahindra to bring in the new XUV 3XO with several feature updates to attract buyers’ attention. The new teasers show perforated leatherette upholstery, speaker grilles on the inside, the larger 9-inch infotainment screen, new alloy wheel design, projector headlights, LED DRLs, grill design, connected LED tail lights and rear section.

Design changes

We like the new direction Mahindra is taking where design is concerned. We can expect Mahindra XUV 3XO to be vastly more striking when compared to outgoing XUV300. The front headlamps show off C-shaped LED DRLs inspired by the larger XUV700 while at the rear it gets vertically positioned C-shaped LED tail lights.

The new XUV 3XO also sports a full-width LED light bar running across its rear end. Updated features also include refreshed front and rear bumpers, a new front grille and a registration plate now positioned on the rear bumper as against its placement on its tailgate seen on its earlier model. The side profile remains largely unchanged except for a revised set of alloy wheels.

The cabin of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO is slated to get a completely new look with its most striking feature being a panoramic sunroof. Currently, the XUV300 is offered with a single-pane sunroof. It could also receive a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new central console, revised AC controls, a 360-degree camera, cooled seating and rear AC vents.

With the current XUV300 boasting of a 5 Star adult safety rating in Global NCPA crash tests, the new XUV300 will also receive the same in Bharat NCAP tests. Its safety package is slated to include 7 airbags, electronic stability control, rearview camera and rear parking sensors along with a 360-degree camera, ABS and EBD. It remains to be seen if Mahindra will introduce the new XUV300 with ADAS.

Mahindra XUV300 – Engine Specs

Mahindra XUV300 facelift will see no change in its engine lineup. It will continue to draw power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine offering 110 hp power and 200 Nm torque. It will also get a higher-spec 1.2 liter T-GDI turbo petrol unit making 130 hp power and 250 Nm torque while its 1.5 liter diesel engine will continue to offer 117 hp power and 300 Nm torque. Each of these engines will be mated to transmission options of 6 speed manual and 6 speed AutoShift.

The new Mahindra XUV300 will continue to rival the Tata Nexon and Safari, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the compact SUV space. Pricing will also be considerably higher considering its several feature and safety updates.