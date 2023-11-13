New Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Mid Trim Spotted Without ADAS

The new Mahindra XUV300 facelift mid trim test mule sports the same 16-inch alloy wheels as current model and lacks a bulb on its roof (rumoured ADAS module)

Mahindra is on the verge of capturing more market share in sub 4m compact SUV segment. Not with Thar’s base model, though. Rather, with facelifted XUV300. There have been multiple spy shots before. But for the first time, Mahindra XUV300 facelift mid trim is spotted testing without an ADAS module.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Mid Trim Spotted Without ADAS

A lot of new vehicles are getting ADAS modules on top of their windshield in a bulb as part of their roof. Mahindra is known to take design risks and previous Mahindra XUV300 facelift test mules have sported a bulb on their windshields. If we combine these two statements, we can speculate that Mahindra is implementing its ADAS module on the roof.

All previous Mahindra XUV300 test mule sightings have revealed this bulb. Until now. For the first time, new Mahindra XUV300 facelift mid trim has been spotted, courtesy of automotive enthusiast Barani from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. We say this is a mid-spec trim because it lacks a bulb on its roof.

If this was just a foam pad under the camouflage to confuse prying eyes, it would have made sense to put it on this test mule as well. That said, there is a small possibility of this being just a foam pad too. As of now, only Hyundai Venue offers ADAS suite within sub 4m SUV segment and Kia Sonet facelift is expected to get similar features.

This particular test mule is spotted with an identical set of alloy wheels that are on offer with current XUV300. Both regular XUV300 and XUV300 TurboSport models get the same wheel design. These are 16-inch ones and the top-spec model is expected to sport larger 17-inch units with a new design.

Does the mid-level trim look lacklustre?

Even though this is a mid-spec trim, Mahindra seems to be offering a similar lighting package as top-spec models spotted before. We’re talking about massive C-shaped LED DRLs that could take up almost all of the vertical real estate in the front fascia. There are vertically stacked headlights with a projector setup.

We can’t spot fog lights anywhere, but they are likely to be integrated into the headlight assembly itself and may come with cornering functionality. Rear shows a similar connected LED tail light design as top-spec model test mules too. In profile, there is zero difference with current model, at least with this mid-spec test mule.

Where powertrains are concerned, Mahindra XUV300 facelift will retain the current 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol and 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel units. There are two engine tune options with petrol variants – a 110 bhp, 200 Nm tune and a 129 bhp, 230 Nm tune. While the latter only comes mated to a 6MT, the former gets an AMT option too.

Diesel engine is still the same 115 bhp and 300 Nm setup, mated to 6MT and 6AMT gearbox options. Rumour mill suggests Mahindra will introduce a new Aisin-sourced torque converter, replacing the 6-speed AMT option. Launch is likely to happen in 2024 and XUV300 facelift is expected to introduce many first-in-segment features too.