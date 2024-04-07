Mahindra XUV3XO Front Look, Headlight, Interiors, Sunroof – Revealed In New Teaser

The new Mahindra XUV3XO has been teased again with re-worked front and rear design, and new dual-tone alloy wheels

Mahindra is undergoing extensive testing of the upcoming XUV3XO, set for launch later this month on 29th April 2024. While various models have been seen during testing in the past, the latest teaser reveals details about production ready version.

Mahindra XUV3XO Front Look Teaser

2024 Mahindra XUV3XO is expected to elevate competition in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. It will continue to rival the Maruti Brezza, the recently refreshed Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet facelift, as well as the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. It gets significant exterior upgrades, particularly towards the rear.

It boasts a new front fascia, seemingly drawing inspiration from the company’s BEV electric range. Features spotted include a redesigned rear bumper, LED tail lamps with L-shaped LED turn indicators, horizontally positioned reflectors, new dual-toned alloy wheels, a chrome-accented bumper-mounted number plate, and a revised boot lid. Additional features include a rear wiper and washer, integrated spoiler, high-positioned stop lamps, roof rails, and antenna.

While exterior enhancements take the spotlight, the cabin is set to receive premium upgrades, introducing several first-in-segment features. These include a revised dashboard and a larger freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Revised upholstery, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, digital instrument cluster, and AdrenoX UI supporting OTA updates are also expected. Safety features are set to receive a boost, with sightings of a 360-degree surround view camera and an ADAS module in spy shots. It also gets first in segment panoramic sunroof.

XUV3XO Retains Existing Engine and Transmission Options

The 2024 Mahindra XUV3XO Facelift is expected to retain the same engine options as its predecessor. These include a 1.2-liter turbo petrol unit producing 110 hp power and 200 Nm torque, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol GDI unit generating 130 hp power and 250 Nm torque, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine capable of 117 hp power and 300 Nm torque.

Transmission options are likely to remain unchanged, offering a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, with speculations suggesting a potential switch to an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic torque converter unit instead of the current 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

With the launch scheduled to take place soon, prices for the XUV3XO will be announced closer to the launch date. The numerous updates are expected to position it in a higher price bracket compared to the current model.