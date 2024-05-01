Mahindra XUV3XO Mid Variant Walkaround – MX3 Pro Most Value For Money?

With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh and loaded with premium features, the XUV3XO MX3 Pro variant seems like a great buy

Mahindra has launched the XUV3XO sub-4-meter SUV at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh. There are a total of 9 trims – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7 and AX7 Luxury. In case of customers looking for an optimal balance of features and pricing, the most appropriate choice seems to be the MX3 Pro variant.

Mahindra XUV3XO Mid variant – MX3 Pro Exterior features

As compared to lower trims, Mahindra XUV3XO mid variant gets additional features such as Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with integrated front turn indicators and infinity LED tail lamp.

The front fascia has the same design and appearance, as seen with higher-spec AX5 and AX7 variants. However, XUV3XO MX3 Pro variant misses out on LED front fog lamps. Moving on to the side, key features include thick body cladding, door moulding, blacked out rear-view mirrors and pillars and body coloured door handles.

MX3 Pro does not get roof rails. This feature is available with the AX5 variant onwards. MX3 Pro uses R16 steel wheels, which is kind of a weak spot for this variant. Alloy wheels for XUV3XO start with the AX5 that gets R16 diamond cut alloys. Top-spec AX7 variant gets R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. However, some of the inadequacies associated with MX3 Pro’s steel wheels is compensated with the addition of special stylized vector wheel covers.

At the rear, the overall profile is not very different from that of higher-spec variants. However, some key equipment is missing such as rear wiper and washer and rear defogger. These features are available with AX5 variant onwards. XUV3XO MX3 Pro variant also does not get an extended roof spoiler.

Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 Pro variant- Interiors

XUV3XO mid variant has dual-tone dashboard and fabric seats. Equipment list is pretty decent with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, single pane sunroof and cruise control. There’s wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, steering mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry and follow me home headlamp.

However, MX3 pro variant misses out on a digital instrument screen. It is equipped with an analogue instrument cluster. Other features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, engine start / stop, smart steering system, power windows, rear AC vents, USB A and USB C ports and 12V socket. Safety kit for MX3 Pro variant includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder and 3-point seat belts.

Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 Pro – Powertrain options

XUV3XO mid variant is available with the 1.2-litre TCMPFi and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. It does not get the 1.2-litre TGDi option. The petrol unit churns out 112 PS and 200 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6AT. The 1.5-litre diesel is available with only 6-speed MT transmission. It generates 117 PS and 300 Nm.

Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 Pro – Pricing

XUV3XO mid variant is available in the price range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.39 lakh. Some of the key rivals include Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.