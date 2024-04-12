Sub 4m SUV Sales March 2024 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Jimny, Thar, Punch, Exter

Top 4 sub-compact SUVs – Punch, Brezza, Nexon/EV and Fronx together commanded a 54.34% share in the segment

Sub-compact SUVs or the Sub 4m SUVs, featuring in the 3.8-4 meter segment has seen outstanding demand in India. It is not only this segment, but SUVs in general that have found favour among new age buyers in the country. We recently detailed top 10 SUVs which has posted a 26.51% YoY increase in sales.

Sub 4m SUV Sales March 2024 vs March 2023 – YoY comparison

Sub 4m SUV sales improved by 27.06% YoY to 1,08,126 units in March 2024 from 85,101 units sold in March 2023. This was a volume growth of 23,025 units. MoM sales however, suffered a 3.55% setback from 1,12,110 units sold in February 2024. Tata Punch/EV led this list with 17,547 units sold last month. This was a 61.07% YoY growth from 10,894 units sold in March 2023. However, MoM sales fell by 4.83% from 18,438 units sold in February 2024.

Commanding a No. 2 spot on this list was the Maruti Brezza even as sales dipped both YoY and MoM to 14,614 units. There were 16,227 units and 15,765 units sold in March 2023 and February 2024 respectively. Maruti Brezza maintains a 13.52 percent market. Next up is Tata Nexon and its EV version. It has suffered a YoY and MoM decline. Sales dipped 4.81% YoY to 14,058 units in the past month from 14,769 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales fell by 2.34 percent as compared to 14,395 units sold in February 2024.

Maruti Fronx sales last month stood at 12,531 units beating longstanding stalwarts such as the Mahindra Bolero, Hyundai Venue and the likes. Mahindra Bolero was the 5th best-selling sub-compact SUV in March 2024 while it was the 2nd best-selling model in the company lineup after the Scorpio. Bolero sales grew both YoY and MoM to 10,347 units in March 2024, up 8.39% from 9,546 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales improved by 2.31% over 10,113 units sold in February 2024 to command a 9.57% market share.

Posting a YoY de-growth but better sales on a MoM basis was the Hyundai Venue with 9,614 units sold last month. Venue sales may have dipped 4.09 percent YoY but saw a remarkable improvement on a MoM basis by 14.55 percent from 8,393 units sold in February 2024. It was followed by the Kia Sonet with 8,750 units sold last month, a very marginal YoY growth but 3.87% MoM decline.

Sub 4m SUV Sales March 2024 vs Feb 2024 – MoM comparison

Hyundai Exter sales grew to 8,475 units in March 2024 from 7,582 units sold in February 2024 relating to an 11.78% MoM growth. Such is the demand for the Exter that deliveries are taking upto 4 months for select variants. Next up was the Mahindra Thar with 6,049 units sold last month, a YoY growth of 20.79% and MoM improvement by 4.08%. Its 5 door variant is currently on test ahead of a launch on 15th August 2024.

Sales of Nissan Magnite (2,701 units), Mahindra XUV300 (2,072 units) and Renault Kiger (1,050 units) saw a YoY decline in sales while Kiger sales improved just marginally by 0.29% on a MoM basis. Maruti Jimny has failed to attract much attention in this segment and sales dipped to 318 units last month, down 1.24% from 322 units sold in February 2024.