Mahindra XUV3XO Mileage Revealed – Gets Faster From 0 to 60 Kmph

The Mahindra XUV3XO is set to receive some segment leading features with with dual-pane panoramic sky-roof, Harmon Kardon System and Level 2 ADAS

Set to be launched on 29th April 2024, the new Mahindra XUV300 facelift comes in with a host of changes among which are a refreshed look, revised interiors, updated technology and most of all, a brand new name, now called XUV3XO. In the latest teaser shared by Mahindra today, we get a closer look at the interiors, and some performance numbers.

Mahindra XUV3XO Mileage Revealed

As anticipation builds around the launch of Mahindra’s latest offering, the XUV 3XO SUV, enthusiasts and automotive aficionados have been treated to an official teaser today, shedding light on some of the vehicle’s most intriguing features. Promising an amalgamation of enhanced performance and superior fuel efficiency, Mahindra aims to elevate the driving experience with its upcoming release.

Mahindra claims that the XUV3XO is faster than before with 0-60 kmph achieved in 4.5 seconds while the fuel efficiency claim is of 20.1 kmpl. This means it is faster than before, and more fuel efficient than before.

Exterior Updates

Externally, the XUV 3XO boasts a refreshed aesthetic, featuring a revamped front grille adorned with chrome accents, updated headlamp clusters complemented by LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and revised front and rear bumpers for a more dynamic appearance. Noteworthy additions include a shark fin antenna, an integrated roof spoiler, and distinctive C-shaped LED tail lamps with a connected LED light bar. Furthermore, the repositioning of the number plate housing to the bumper distinguishes the XUV 3XO from its predecessors.

One of the standout features of the XUV 3XO is its first-in-segment panoramic sky-roof, now upgraded to a dual-pane configuration, setting a new standard for sub-compact SUVs in India. This feature, previously seen in the XUV300, promises an immersive driving experience and adds a touch of luxury to the vehicle’s interior.

Interior Updates

Speaking of the interior, the XUV 3XO facelift boasts an array of refined features and cutting-edge technology, drawing inspiration from its larger counterpart, the XUV400. Upgrades include perforated leatherette upholstery, a redesigned dashboard, and dual 10.25-inch infotainment screens offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Additionally, a digital instrument cluster and a premium Harman Kardon music system with seven speakers and ambient sound modes enhance the cabin ambiance. Smartphone integration enables remote control functions such as air conditioning and door lock/unlock, adding convenience to the driving experience.

Safety

Mahindra’s commitment to safety shines through in the XUV 3XO, with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features aimed at achieving a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. The vehicle comes equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, rearview camera, parking sensors, and electronic stability control. Notably, the XUV 3XO introduces a first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) package, offering ten driver assistance safety features for enhanced peace of mind on the road.

Furthermore, Mahindra introduces the Adrenox Connect technology, previously exclusive to larger SUVs such as the XUV700 and Scorpio-N, allowing users to remotely adjust the vehicle’s interior temperature via a smartphone app. However, this feature will be available on select variants of the XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV3XO – Engine Specs

Mahindra XUV 3XO will be powered by a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine offering 110 hp power and 200 Nm torque. It will also be offered with a 1.2 liter T-GDI turbo petrol unit making 130 hp power and 250 Nm torque. There will also be a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 117 hp power and 300 Nm torque. Each of these engines get mated to either manual or automatic gearbox options. No prices have been announced as on date but estimates put the new Mahindra XUV3XO in a price bracket of Rs 8-16 lakh (ex.sh).