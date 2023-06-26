Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Declines In June 2023

The wait time for Mahindra’s best-selling SUV, XUV700 has been lowered by 2-4 months from June 2023

Mahindra XUV700 has been the epitome of success ever since its date of launch in 2021. Its success can be gauged by the long waiting period buyers have had to contend with over the past several months. Early last month, the XUV700 also reached a milestone of 1 lakh unit production in the 20 month period from launch in August 2021.

More recently, Mahindra revealed that they have over 2.50 lakh pending orders for their SUV lineup. There are around 1.17 lakh units of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, 58,000 units of Thar and 78,000 units of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 waiting period reduced by 4 months

In May 2023, waiting period for the XUV700 was as high as 6 – 13 months across petrol and diesel variants. However for the month of June 2023, waiting periods have been significantly reduced by 2-4 months depending on variant.

With Mahindra ramping up production of the XUV700, this waiting period has been significantly reduced. In a bid to bring down the waiting period even further, from 2024, the company also plans to increase production from a current 60,000 units to 10,000 units. Another point to note is that there is no difference between waiting periods for petrol and diesel variants.

To take into account the waiting period for each variant, lower trims of MX and AX3, which had earlier commanded a waiting period of 6 months, have been reduced by 2 months from June 2023. These two petrol and diesel variants now command a 4 month waiting period.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5, which had earlier commanded an 8 month waiting period, has now been reduced by 2 months to a 6 month waiting period while deliveries of the AX7 trim is now possible in 8 months from an earlier 11 month period. Buyers of top of the line Mahindra XUV700 AX7L now have to wait just 9 months for delivery as against an earlier 13 month period.

Mahindra Scorpio/N, XUV700 Top Mid-size SUV Sales in May 2023

Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 continued to lead the mid-size SUV segment in May 2023 with sales figures way above its rivals Innova Hycross, Hector and Alcazar. The company also continues to face constraints in semi-conductor supplies and has hence not planned any new launches in 2023 but is instead concentrating on ramping up production and clearing back orders of these two best sellers.

The XUV700 draws its power via a 2 liter turbo petrol unit offering 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. It also gets a 2.2 liter turbo diesel unit in two states of tune making 155hp and 360 Nm torque and 185hp with 420 Nm torque. Torque figure goes up to 450 Nm with AT. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic gear box with AWD available as an option. However, AWD is only limited to the top spec AT AX7 and AX7L variants.