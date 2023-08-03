Maruti Suzuki Alto 45 Lakh Sales Milestone – India’s Love Story on Four Wheels

Maruti Suzuki Alto: 45 Lakh+ Owners Can’t Be Wrong, Hatchback Royalty for Over 2 Decades

MSIL has celebrated an important milestone in the life of its Alto hatchback. Having being launched in India in the year 2000, sales of the Alto have now touched the 45 lakh unit mark.

A regular feature on the list of top 10 cars sold in India each month, Alto surpassed sales of the Punch, Brezza and Vitara in June 2023. Despite being an entry level hatchback, there is no dearth of features. The Alto boasts of electronic power steering, front power windows, Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, Dual Airbags and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and even comes in with a factory fitted CNG kit.

2000-2023 Alto’s Journey: From Instant Hit to Everlasting Icon

Maruti Suzuki Alto began its journey in the year 2000 and quickly went on to achieve the title as the most sold car in the history of the Indian automobile industry. By 2004 it was heralded as India’s No. 1 selling car. Then came in the Alto K10 first gen model and Alto CNG in 2010. Alto K10 immediately appealed to buyers. Features such as smart connectivity with SmartPlay Studio infotainment system helped.

Alto hot the 20 lakh sales milestone in 2012. The same year Alto 800 was launched. 2nd Gen Alto K10 made its appearance in 2014 following which sales touched the 30 lakh mark in 2016. This No. 1 selling car in India reached the 40 lakh units milestone in 2020. In 2022 the 3rd gen Alto K10 was introduced.

The new milestone currently stands at 45 lakh units thereby consolidating the company’s philosophy of ‘Chal Padi- the spirit of India that takes off in an Alto’. Alto featured at No. 7 in the list of best selling cars in June 2023, and despite a YoY de-growth. The next big target to watch out for is the 50 lakh sales milestone.

The Alto Affair: Connecting Generations with Affordability

As a preferred choice of first time buyers in the country, Alto immediately appeals to a younger segment of customers. This is backed by fuel efficiency, reliability, sufficient interior space and comfort. And Maruti’s reliable engine lineup. .

Currently Alto K10 is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets its power via the K-Series 1.0 litre Dual Jet VVT engine that offers 66 hp power and 89 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT. The company also offers a CNG powertrain that makes 56 hp power and 82 Nm torque. Maruti has equipped the Alto K10 with idle engine start/stop technology.