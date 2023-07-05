Top 10 Car Sales June 2023 – WagonR Cruises to Victory

Maruti Suzuki Reigns: Top 10 Car Sales June 2023 Show Steady Appeal – Minor YoY Declines

For a long time, Maruti Suzuki has had quite a significant command in car sales in India. It sells almost three times the volume as second and third highest carmakers. If we take top 10 car sales, it is no surprise that Maruti Suzuki dominates here too. Out of the ten cars on this list, six belong to Maruti Suzuki alone.

Out of the 1,30,770 units top 10 highest-selling cars contributed to, Maruti Suzuki cars alone are 79,900. Which accounts for 60.1% market share among the top 10 cars. Apart from that, top 10 car sales saw 10.34% YoY growth as opposed to 1,18,770 units sold in June 2022, with a volume gain of 12,250 units YoY.

June Automotive Triumph: Unstoppable Cars Shine in Top 10 Car Sales

Highest selling car in India last month was Maruti Suzuki WagonR with 17,481 units. Because Maruti Suzuki sold 19,190 WagonR last year, there was an 8.91% YoY decline, losing 1,709 units in volume. Still, WagonR took 13.37% market share of this list. Second highest seller is Swift with 15,955 units.

Just like WagonR, Maruti Suzuki sold 16,213 Swift last year and resulting in a 1.59% YoY decline. Volume loss stood at 258 units YoY with a 12.20% market share. Hyundai Creta took 3rd place in this list with 14,447 units.

It became the highest-selling SUV and highest-selling compact SUV. Sales grew by 4.76% YoY with Hyundai selling 13,790 units a year ago. Volume growth was 657 units YoY. Baleno took 4th place with 14,077 units and is the highest-selling premium hatchback.

When opposed to 16,103 units sold last year, Baleno’s numbers fell by 12.58% YoY with 2,026 units lost in volume. Nexon is the 5th highest-seller in India and Tata’s highest-selling car and highest-selling sub 4m SUV. It sold 13,827 units last month but wasn’t enough to surpass 14,295 units sold in June 2022.

Alto Holds Strong Amidst Sales Decline

Hence, Nexon saw a 3.27% YoY decline, losing 468 units in volume. Hyundai’s second vehicle on this list is Venue and it took 6th place with 11,606 units. As opposed to 10,321 units sold last year, Venue saw 12.45% YoY growth with 1,285 units volume gain. Alto sales fell close to Venue, at 11,323 units and saw 17.89% YoY decline, which is the highest in this list.

Tata Punch took 8th place with 10,990 units and there was 5.53% YoY growth as opposed to 10,414 units sold a year ago. Punch gained 576 units in volume growth. Speaking of growth, Brezza sold 10,578 units and posted the highest 140.19% YoY growth as opposed to 4,404 units of Vitara Brezza. Grand Vitara sold 10,486 units last month and is the second compact SUV on this list.