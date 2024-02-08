Maruti Car Airbag Fails During Accident – Court Orders Full Refund To Owner

Kerala Consumer Commission Orders Maruti Suzuki to Refund Car Price Over Airbag Failure

In a groundbreaking decision, the Malappuram District Consumer Commission has mandated Maruti Suzuki India Limited to reimburse the entire cost of a car to a customer after its airbag failed to deploy during an accident. The ruling has thrown a spotlight on safety concerns and the accountability of manufacturers in India’s automotive industry.

The Incident: Airbag Malfunction Leads to Severe Injuries

The incident in question occurred on June 30, 2021, when Mohammed Musliar, a resident of Indianoor, a village in Malappuram district in Kerala, experienced a serious accident. Shockingly, the car’s airbag system did not activate, resulting in severe injuries to Musliar. Following an investigation by the Motor Vehicle Inspector, it was confirmed that the non-deployment of the airbag was due to a manufacturing defect.

The Malappuram District Consumer Commission’s verdict directs Maruti Suzuki to refund the entire purchase price of the vehicle, amounting to Rs 4,35,854, along with an additional Rs 20,000 to cover litigation costs. This decision underscores the importance of automakers maintaining stringent safety standards and taking responsibility for the integrity of their products. The commission has also imposed a nine percent interest penalty if the refund is not executed within a month.

Maruti Suzuki’s History with Airbag-Related Recalls

In January 2023, the company issued a voluntary recall affecting 17,362 cars, including models such as Alto K-10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara. The recall was initiated due to a potential defect in the airbag controller, which, in rare cases, could lead to the non-deployment of airbags and seat belt pretensioners during a vehicle crash.

Prior incidents of airbag-related recalls by Maruti Suzuki include one in August 2022, involving 166 units of the Tour S model. The recall was prompted by a suspected defect in the Airbag Control Unit, which, in rare cases, could result in malfunctioning during deployment.

In July 2018, Maruti Suzuki recalled 566 units of the Swift and 713 units of the Dzire. The reason cited was damage to the child part (Integrated Circuit) of the Airbag Controller Unit during the manufacturing process inspection. This damage could lead to corrosion and subsequent malfunctioning of the ACU in case of moisture ingress, with the potential for airbag non-deployment if the malfunction indicator light is ignored by the driver.

Another significant recall took place in May 2016, involving over 75,000 units of the Baleno. The recall was initiated due to a possible malfunction in the airbag controller resulting from a software loss.

Safety Paramount in Automotive Manufacturing

These incidents collectively raise concerns about the efficacy of airbag systems and highlight the need for rigorous quality control and safety measures in the manufacturing process. The recent court directive to refund the car price serves as a stern reminder to automakers to prioritize the safety of their customers and address any issues promptly to prevent further harm.