Maruti Dzire Records Sales Of 25 Lakh Units – 15 Years And Counting

India’s Best-Selling Sedan, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Celebrates Monumental 25 Lakh Sales Milestone

In a remarkable achievement for the Indian automotive industry, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire sedan has crossed the astounding milestone of 25 lakh sales. This accomplishment solidifies the Dzire’s position as India’s highest-selling sedan and underscores its unwavering dominance in the market, boasting a remarkable 50% market share.

Maruti Dzire sales cross 25 lakh

No other competing sedan has managed to breach the 1 million sales mark, making the Maruti Suzuki Dzire a true trailblazer in the industry. This landmark achievement reaffirms the Dzire’s enduring appeal and unparalleled market presence.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to offering benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features, and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts.”

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become synonymous with indulgence in the Indian automotive market. Its stylish exterior design, featuring a bold front facia and precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels, appeals to customers with evolving tastes. The premium and spacious interiors offer ultra-modern comfort and convenience, creating a delightful driving experience.

An array of advanced features, including automatic LED projector headlamps, cruise control, auto-folding rear-view mirrors, SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, and the Automated Gearshift System (AGS), make the Dzire the preferred choice for dynamic and tech-savvy customers.

Maruti Dzire Prices

Powering the Maruti Dzire is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. It is also offered with a CNG option. Petrol variants come with either manual or AMT gearbox while CNG variants come exclusively with manual gearbox. Petrol Dzire prices range from Rs 6.52 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh while CNG Dzire is priced between Rs 8.39 lakh and Rs 9.07 lakh, ex-sh.

With this latest milestone, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to live up to its reputation as the leading sedan of choice for Indian customers. Its unwavering popularity over 15 years and three generations underscores its ability to cater to evolving customer preferences. As the Dzire continues to captivate the hearts of Indian consumers, it remains to be seen what new milestones this iconic sedan will achieve in the future, cementing its status as a true legend in the country’s automotive landscape.