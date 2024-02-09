Maruti Ertiga Records 10 Lakh Sales Milestone – Dominates Segment With 37.5% Market Share

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga becomes India’s fastest selling multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) having crossed the 10 lakh sales milestone

First launched in 2012, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV reached its first 1 lakh unit sales milestone mark in 2013. By 2019, there were a total of 5 lakh Ertiga’s on Indian roads. Sales continued to escalate and in the next 1 year, reached the 6 lakh unit mark in 2020.

Post Covid-19 boom allowed Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to go from 6 lakh units to 10 lakh units at an even faster rate. In all, the Ertiga MPV took a total of 11 years and nine months to cross the 10 lakh unit mark from launch in April 2012 with the last 1,00,000 units having been sold in just eight months.

What Attracts Buyers to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become the country’s fastest selling MPV by crossing the 10 lakh unit milestone. It currently commands a 37.5 percent market share and is a popular choice among first time buyers in the country while it also appeals to the younger segment due to its versatile design, higher level of fuel efficiency and affordable pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga commands a consistent ranking and thanks to its advanced technologies, versatile seating, spacious interiors, smart infotainment system and a bevy of safety equipment, has seen growing demand in the country. It is popular both across urban and rural landscapes in India, while it is also exported to over 80 countries.

When assessing its buyer level it is found that the Ertiga demand increased 41 percent for first time buyers or a younger segment of buyers in India. It was also found that 66 percent of buyers of the Ertiga consider it as a pre-determined choice while the Ertiga currently commands a 37.5 percent market share in its segment. The Ertiga competes with the Bolero, Scorpio, Innova and Triber, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – Features

Maruti Ertiga, available in four variants, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus comes in at a starting price of Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is both a stylish and technologically advanced MPV. It boasts of versatile seating with three rows of comfortable seats, air cooled cup holders, front arm rests with utility box and second row roof mounted AC with adjustable air vents.

The second-row seat comes equipped with a one-touch recline and slide mechanism while the third row seating receives recline and fold flat function. It also gets a 17.78 cm Smartplay Pro Touchscreen Infotainment System with Arkamys Surround Sense. Features also extend to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and MID with Turn-by-Turn Navigation#, Suzuki Connect with 40+ features.

Where safety is concerned, the Ertiga gets dual airbags as standard and 4 airbags on its top spec ZXi trim. Brake assist, rear parking sensors, speed alert, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, child seat mounts and ABS and EBD are a part of its safety equipment. It is powered by a next-gen K Series 1.5 liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. This engine offers 75.8 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm with manual and automatic transmission options. Offered in both petrol and CNG guise, fuel efficiency stands at 20.51 kms/liter and 26.11 km/kg respectively.