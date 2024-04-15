Maruti Fronx Based Toyota Taisor To Launch As Starlet (Baleno) Cross In S Africa

Except for the engine and gearbox, Toyota Starlet Cross for South Africa is likely to be very similar to recently launched India-spec Taisor

The badge engineering exercise between Toyota and Suzuki has spawned multiple vehicles for the benefit of both brands. The partnership is expanding its badge-engineered products range in South Africa by launching a Starlet Cross. If you’re wondering, Starlet is re-branded Baleno and Starlet Cross is re-branded Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Toyota Starlet Cross Launch In SA Soon

In India, the badge engineered products between Toyota and Suzuki have pioneered their respective segments. If we take Baleno and Glanza, they dominate premium hatchback segment. Ertiga and Rumion, Hyryder and Grand Vitara, Innova Hycross and Invicto, Fronx and Taisor are the best-sellers combined, in their respective segments.

The winning formula is not limited to Indian market. If we take South African market, for example, Toyota sells Rumion (rebadged Ertiga), Vitz (rebadged Celerio), Urban Cruiser (sold as Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India) and Starlet (rebadged Baleno) with Indian connection.

In South Africa, Toyota is set to launch its most affordable crossover styled vehicle in the form of Starlet Cross, which is the recently launched Urban Crusier Taisor sold in India. As per a recent report, Starlet Cross will launch in South Africa as early as June 2024. Starlet Cross will be manufactured by Maruti Suzuki in India and then shipped to South Africa with Toyota branding.

Where design is concerned, we should expect almost no changes when compared to recently launched Toyota Urban Crusier Taisor. Which is not a bad thing considering Taisor has all the good design bits from Fronx and then betters it with Toyota-specific styling and lighting elements, which many find more appealing than Maruti’s.

The same coupe-style stylish sloping roofline, connected LED tail lights, triple barrel reflector LED headlights, Hyryder-inspired LED DRLs with turn indicators, stylish alloy wheels, “Black & Berry” dual tone interior theme, 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, HUD, auto-climate control and other attributes will make their way to South African model.

Powertrains and price

Where powertrains are concerned, this is where differences between Indian model and South African model start to creep in. In India we get either a 1.2L 4-cyl NA Petrol or a 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT or a 6-speed torque converter.

Just like the export-spec Suzuki Fronx, South African Toyota Starlet Cross will feature the same 1.5L 4-cyl NA petrol engine that is good for 102 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter auto box. Variant lineup might be similar to what Toyota has been offering with Starlet in South Africa.

